fast, genetic mutations happen quicker than in other entities with longer life spans and reproductive cycles. The more people that become infected with COVID-19, the greater the chance of further mutations in the virus. And the mutations that help the virus survive are the mutations that proliferate. That’s why we are seeing these super-spreadable mutations like the Delta variant. So, the less the virus spreads, the less chance it has to mutate and become more deadly.
2) To reduce the risk of transmission, there are simple actions everyone can take. Wearing masks helps prevent the spread of the virus. This is especially true for unvaccinated people. But this doesn’t necessarily exclude those who have received the vaccine. Vaccinated people can still contract the virus, although it is rare, and when they do contract it, they often have no symptoms at all. They also shed less of the virus, which makes them less likely to transmit the virus. So although the vaccine is very effective at keeping people out of the hospital for COVID, it doesn’t completely eliminate their ability to transmit the virus. Wearing a mask while in public is a considerate thing to do. If you don’t know whether the people around you have been vaccinated or if they have diseases that suppress their immune systems, wearing a mask can help to keep them safe.
3) If you have tested negative for COVID at some point, please remember that this is not a guarantee against becoming infected. You could get the virus a week, a day, or even an hour after being tested. Testing negative provides no protection from the virus.
4) Bear in mind that currently, 97% of hospital admissions due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated people. This is a staggering statistic that argues greatly in favor of becoming vaccinated. If you have not yet received the vaccine, I urge you to talk to your family and primary physician about getting it. Don’t wait: do it as soon as possible. Many of the COVID patients I have had in the past few months have cried “Why didn’t I get the vaccine? What was I waiting for?” Remember that, even though the vaccines are relatively new, the science has been in development for a long time. This isn’t a science experiment. The vaccines have continually mounting evidence for their safety and for their efficacy. While every medical treatment has the risk of side-effects, those from the vaccine have relatively low severity and relatively low incidence. If you’re unsure about getting vaccinated because you fear long-term effects from it that have not yet been studied, I would urge you to bear in mind the long-term effects from COVID infections that we DO know about. For many, COVID infections have caused protracted reductions in lung function, damage to heart muscle making it harder for the heart to pump blood, and neurological deficits such as headaches, fogginess, exhaustion, and confusion. Consider this when making your decision whether or not to get vaccinated.
This is not an attempt at fear-mongering. This is not an attempt to brainwash or convert you. I simply want my neighbors to be as informed as they can when making major decisions regarding their health and the health of those around them. At this point, most COVID deaths are deaths that could easily be avoided with a quick visit to your local pharmacy. This is a difficult time for all of us, and we’re all in this together. Stay healthy! (For more perspective on the pandemic, please view the 15-minute video on the New York Times website entitled “Death, Through a Nurse’s Eyes.” Be warned: it deals with material that may be difficult to watch.)
Cory Love, RN, BSN
The Plains, OH
