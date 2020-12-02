Editor’s Note: Dr. Gillian Ice, special assistant to Ohio University President Duane Nellis for public health operations and a Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine faculty member, oversees the university response to COVID-19. This letter was written in response to an Athens NEWS inquiry about her reflections on OU’s handing of the pandemic among both students and staff on and off-campus.
To the editor,
To be honest, I have not had a great deal of time to reflect on the semester yet. As a person who, with colleagues, has been largely responsible for shaping Ohio University’s response, I may not be the best person to evaluate it. To that end, we have asked the Voinovich school to work on an evaluation of our response. With all that said, here are my initial reflections —
No academic institution has experienced a global pandemic of this magnitude; thus we are all learning and adjusting as we learn more about the science of COVID and the campus experience. I have spoken to a variety of IUC schools, as have my colleagues across campus, and what is clear to me is that we are all struggling with similar issues — compliance with public health measures, compliance with testing, congregate living and so on — not a single institution has it all figured out. We have all learned from each other and that collaborative spirit has been essential to our ability to manage. Furthermore, academic institutions are not unique in these struggles — it is a national challenge. Despite the similar challenges, I know from my global health experience that ultimately solutions need to take the local context into account. Therefore, there is no one-size fits all solution. A guiding principle at OU has been to utilize the science and shape our response based on local epidemiology, local culture and local resources. I believe our fall approach was in keeping with best global health practices.
Overall, I think we managed the pandemic well. We had higher numbers than some institutions but far lower than many. Our facilities management team did an excellent job at keeping the campus with signage and sanitation stations as well as cleaning across campus. Housing did an excellent job at managing isolation and quarantine. Every unit on campus had to be flexible and adjust as we went along and for that I am incredibly grateful. Having a lower density on campus likely helped with keeping the campus numbers to a manageable level. Although we had a spike in cases, we were able to bring it down by ramped up testing, swift isolation and quarantine, and active collaboration with the Athens City-County Health Department and OhioHealth. Off campus behavior presented a challenge for us but, from what I understand, the size and frequency of parties and even Court Street activity is well below what is typical for fall semester. Even though we had some spikes among the off-campus community, the rate of infections did come down. I’d like to think that our messaging, testing, and enforcement helped with that but ultimately COVID prevention is up to personal behavior. Many of our students adhered to public health measures and helped to keep the numbers to a manageable level; for that I am truly thankful.
Overall, I count that as a success. Our plans for spring have been largely informed by our experience in the fall. I am hopeful that we will be able to manage the COVID on campus in the spring.
Dr. Gillian Ice
Athens, Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.