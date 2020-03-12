Editor’s note: We’re running this letter from Athens City School Supt. Tom Gibbs for any of our readers who don’t get mail from the school district. It’s also of general community interest.
Dear Athens City School District Families, please be aware that Governor Mike DeWine announced today (Thursday) that he is closing ALL SCHOOLS in the State of Ohio for three weeks beginning the end of the day, Monday, March 16. This decision effectively increases the two-week school closing that I announced earlier this week. As a result of the governor’s decision, please be aware that the Athens City School District will now be closed through Friday, April 3, 2020. Again, the Athens City School District will be closed through Friday, April 3, 2020.
In addition to schools being closed, there will be no practices, meetings, activities or events between now and April 6, 2020. Earlier today I also cancelled all out-of-state and overnight trips between now and the end of the school year. These trips include the Athens High School Band Trip to Nashville, the Athens Middle School Washington D.C. Trip, the East-West Elementary School Gettysburg Trip, The Plains Elementary School Camp Akita Trip and the Regional Scholars Program. Given the extended time period students will not be in school, I will be reviewing all other field trips over the next week and will be imposing additional cancellations.
Our buildings are closed during this time to any use by outside groups. This would include any childcare programs, camps, youth organizations, community athletic programs, or other groups that routinely use our buildings for pick-up games, programming, or other activities. The decision to close the schools is based on the principle of social distancing. For this reason, we must protect the integrity of the decision by not allowing other groups to utilize our facilities for group activities. This directive is in place until further notice. Any previously approved building use between now and April 6 is officially rescinded.
Due to contractual obligations related to calamity days, teachers and other employees will not be working next week. As a result, we will be in planning the week of March 23 in regards to meal and food deliveries and determining if online instruction is feasible and to what extent.
I know that there will be many questions. Unfortunately, at this very moment I do not have answers finalized. As decisions are made and information becomes available, I will communicate to our families.
Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we work through the specific details of this closure.
Thomas J. Gibbs, Ed.D.
Superintendent
Athens City School District
