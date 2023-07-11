This letter is not for the people spewing their hate onto these pages, seething with resentment that the queer community exists publicly. This letter is not for the fundamentalists wringing their hands in that telling 1980s-Satanic-Panic fashion about Dungeons and Dragons at the library. This letter is not for the people writing here on behalf of the extremist “Moms for Liberty” (who printed a quote from Adolf actual Hitler on the top of the front page of their June 2023 newsletter and then stood by it) — I know there is no changing your mind once you’ve been infected with your brand of rabid, incoherent hate. I won’t waste my time. But know that you’re not fooling anyone. We see you for who you are.
This letter is for you, my Athens queer community, who have been the target of this kind of vitriol for the crime of just existing. This letter is for my kindred souls who see this spent, circular rhetoric on the rise and understand it as an existential threat from people who only know how to fear and hate without even making an attempt at understanding, let alone loving. This letter is for the kids growing up queer in Athens, like I did, and feeling caught in the middle of a culture war that you haven’t even had time enough on this earth to participate in.
Athenians who have a letter in the acronym, a stripe in that rainbow flag, or a loved one who does — this is not the first time our community has been through this. It wasn’t the first time when ours were sent to concentration camps wearing pink triangles. It wasn’t the first time when ours were allowed to languish and die from the AIDS epidemic that our country refused to mobilize against.
But every time this trumpet to defend our right to exist has called, we’ve won. We’ve come back stronger, more united, more beautiful, more brilliant, more loving. We’ll do it again.
Don’t let hate from people who will never love you prevent you from living your truth.
You have the right to exist and love just as publicly as if you were cis and/or straight.
You are important and the world is better with you in it.
To our local librarians, don’t capitulate to people who claim to be “for liberty” and clearly want the opposite of free speech when they ask you to empty your shelves of books that make queer kids and teenagers and adults feel seen and safe. Thank you for refusing to turn the clock backwards and refusing to allow queer identities to languish in the shadows and outskirts. Thank you for everything you do.
