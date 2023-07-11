To the Editor:

This letter is not for the people spewing their hate onto these pages, seething with resentment that the queer community exists publicly. This letter is not for the fundamentalists wringing their hands in that telling 1980s-Satanic-Panic fashion about Dungeons and Dragons at the library. This letter is not for the people writing here on behalf of the extremist “Moms for Liberty” (who printed a quote from Adolf actual Hitler on the top of the front page of their June 2023 newsletter and then stood by it) — I know there is no changing your mind once you’ve been infected with your brand of rabid, incoherent hate. I won’t waste my time. But know that you’re not fooling anyone. We see you for who you are.


  

