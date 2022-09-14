To the Editor:
National Voter Registration Day is a day set aside yearly to increase awareness of voting rights.
This year’s National Voter Registration Day (NVRD) is September 20, and it marks the tenth anniversary of this day encouraging citizens to participate in the fundamental act of making a government of the people.
On NVRD, the League of Women Voters of Athens County will have tables setup around the county. Please stop by to: register to vote, update your address, request an absentee ballot or ask voting questions. Tables will be available on September 20 at:
Federal Valley Resource Center — 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Nelsonville Library by Washington St entrance — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hocking College at the Cafeteria — 11 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Wells (Albany) Library — 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m
Tractor Supply, Athens — 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Ohio University Campus — Our partners, the Center for Campus & Community Engagement, will have tables across campus on September 20!
You can register if you are a U.S. citizen, will be at least 18 years old on election day, an Ohio resident at least 30 days before the election, and are not incarcerated for a felony. You will need to provide identity information (your full name, current residence address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number or your state ID number.) If you need to change your address or name, you will need your old address or your former name. If you are not sure you are currently registered to vote check at https://voterlookup.ohiosos.gov/voterlookup.aspx or call your county’s Board of Elections office.
If you can’t visit us on September 20th, you can also register or update your information at:
Online at the Ohio government site, www.olvr.ohiosos.gov.
By mail: download the form from the website above and mail it.
In person at any of the following places:
-the county Board of Elections (15 S. Court St.);
-the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (1002 E State St.);
-the County Treasurer’s office (15 S. Court St.);
-a public library (e.g., 30 Home St.);
-the office of a public assistance agency;
-a public high school.
Help in registering is also available from the League of Women Voters information site, www.vote411.org and from the Board of Elections, www.boe.gov/Athens, 740-592-3201.
Make Your Voice Count!
Adriane Mohlenkamp
For The League of Women Voters of Athens County
Athens
