To the editor:
I have had several wonderful opportunities to work with both Micah McCarey and Damon Krane during my time living in Athens. Particularly, I’ve spent many days and nights organizing with Damon as a member of Athens County Copwatch (ACCW), holding Athens City Council accountable for their lack of real investigation into police departments following the passage of their June 22nd 2020 resolution, recognizing racism as a public health crisis.
In light of the ongoing races for City Council, it’s deeply concerning hearing about the comments made by Mayor Patterson at a Republican Luncheon. Despite calling his attendance as an opportunity to educate GOP members, I doubt that anything positive was learned from the mayor's failure to defend McCarey and Ziff when they were called too radical, or from the mayor saying he wanted to make an example out of Krane, or from the mayor dismissing Iris Virjee as simply a bartender. If anything, it sounds rather accommodating to GOP members’ political lines and stances.
While working with Krane in ACCW, he was steadfast in highlighting the disproportionate impact of policing against Athens residents of color, much of which Patterson has simply dismissed as “misinformation”. Even when presented with data clearly showing these injustices, City Council rushed to approve Athens Police Department’s union contracts in December 2020.
It’s important to note that Krane’s claims of Ziff and McCarey’s tokenization are not to dismiss the candidates themselves, but more so serve to highlight the position that they play in proximity to Patterson, allowing him to continue portraying himself as a champion of diversity, inclusion, and justice. But as a favorite professor of mine said years ago “If it doesn’t stand without them, it doesn’t stand with them”, and Patterson’s record on policing and his comments at the luncheon show that justice didn’t and still doesn’t stand in his politics.
I believe that McCarey does have amazing potential to make significant change in Athens, but I sincerely question if the Democratic party will fully support him in his efforts. I have seen how the Democratic establishment can crush and oppose movements for significant change, especially movements made by Black people and other people of color (Nina Turner’s Congressional campaign a clear example). Despite my doubts, Patterson may change, but Krane’s good fight for Athens has and will continue on as always.
Genesis Vaughn
Athens, Ohio
