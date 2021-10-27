To the editor:
I first connected with Damon Krane around 2003. I had been galvanized by protests against the impending Iraq War, but wanted to do more than hold up signs. In an attempt at “more,” Damon, myself and several other students founded InterAct.
InterAct’s mission was threefold. We sought to Educate through guest speakers and similar events. We wanted to Organize with progressive groups that had a single-issue focus, providing whatever labor or support they needed. And we tried to Act, through both protest and electoral politics. From the beginning we wanted to be more than just a student group. We sought connection with the Athens community at large.
The experience fundamentally shaped my approach to my work as a writer, and my focus on local politics. Working with Damon turned me into a person who makes sure to vote in off-cycle elections in which only school board seats are up for grabs!
By far my most indelible memory of that time—nearly 18 years ago—was late nights sitting with Damon at the Union Street Diner hammering out InterAct’s decision making process. I can still feel the sticky green vinyl booth, still taste the 10th ill-advised cup of coffee. We talked—and debated—about what approach would be most likely to have equitable outcomes. Even back then, Damon understood that HOW any group goes about choosing the way forward would have an impact on WHAT that course might be.
Damon and I have kept in touch over the years. At first I was surprised when he ran for elected office. It seemed such a shift from those activist roots. But then I thought back to those late nights at the Union Street Diner, and realized running for elected office is simply an extension of the work he has been doing for almost the last 20 years. The entire time I’ve known Damon, he has been relentlessly focused on making sure that as many people as possible have access to the levers of power. It’s a thread that runs from organizing students , through housing advocacy, and right to the heart of seeking police accountability.
I have every confidence he would continue that advocacy on the Athens City Council. And I know that no matter the outcome of the next election, he’ll keep fighting the good fight.
Aaron Carter
Evanston, Illinois
