It’s always easier to find reasons to not do something. “It takes too much time, too much money, too much effort.” “It’s too overwhelming, needs more planning, could be done better,” or “Isn’t someone else already doing that?”
To the Editor,
It’s always easier to find reasons to not do something. “It takes too much time, too much money, too much effort.” “It’s too overwhelming, needs more planning, could be done better,” or “Isn’t someone else already doing that?”
In our hyperbolically propelled minds all this is rounded up exponentially when it comes to putting trees in the ground. And it’s not entirely out of context.
The last ice age ended 11,700 years ago, yielding a stable climate we’ve grown to under appreciate. Since then we’ve removed 33% of our forests, approximately 7,722,000 square miles, 123,000 square miles more than the entire continent of North America – Canada, Alaska and the Lower 48 combined.
Even if everyone on Earth – infants included – planted one acorn, nut, seed or seedling every year for the rest of their lives and everything survived, it would take 2,341 years to restore the Earth’s forests — mind boggling from any perspective of restoration.
But what if there were a way for three or four people to put thousands of seeds in the ground in a single day, while reducing our preconceived notions of pain and suffering? No tractors. No plows. No pots to purchase. No soil to build or buy. No seedlings to lug. No greenhouses. Little if any maintenance. No sweat.
Direct seeding is the collecting of acorns and nuts, sorting, then placing them directly in the ground, where they become less readily accessible to wildlife seeking low-hanging fruit throughout the fall and winter, vastly improving their odds of survival.
Almost without effort a child and/or adult can gather 800 – 1,000 acorns or nuts in one hour. Using a simple device of near off-the-shelf parts two people can direct seed 5,000 acorns and nuts in a 7.5 hour day.
It’s fall and it’s beginning to rain enough hardwood seed to reforest Athens County a dozen times over. In less supply are those gifting what they can to collect, plant or dedicate a plot of land for direct seeding – the reforestation version of Stone Soup.
For those interested, a booth at the Athens Farmers Market will be available for the next few Saturdays to drop hardwood seeds off, acquire information, sign on to help direct seed or to ‘register’ a plot of land to be seeded. Inquiries can be made at athenscountydirectseed@gmail.com and a hotlink can be provided for more specifics.
The Fine Print: If collecting seed prior to contacting, please keep seed types separate from each other and overwhelmingly disproportionate in varieties requiring stratification (germinate in mid-winter) rather than fall germinators, which need to go to ground immediately.
Five-gallon buckets are the preferred method for collecting, sorting and overwintering. For a visual and not at all overreach across a county’s entire landscape, two-hundred buckets, averaging maybe 1,000 acorns or nuts each, is enough to reseed 40 bare acres, perhaps more, taking into account attrition and thinning over time.
‘Tis the season. Elves needed. Pay is non-existent. Reward is great…
Todd Swearingen
Guysville
