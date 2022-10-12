To The Editor:
The election process can seem confusing when we only show up to vote once or twice a year, but our Board of Elections (BOE) staff work hard year round to keep our elections safe and secure.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To The Editor:
The election process can seem confusing when we only show up to vote once or twice a year, but our Board of Elections (BOE) staff work hard year round to keep our elections safe and secure.
We’ve seen this process in action as a poll worker and League of Women Voters observer at BOE meetings, and we’d like to illuminate some of the processes so our community understands how our elections work.
Before elections even begin, our voting machines and tabulators, which are never connected to the internet, go through a series of bipartisan testing for accuracy and security. The voting equipment is secured in locked locations with tamper-proof seals that can only be accessed by both a Republican and Democratic election official present. During this time, our local BOE completes rigorous security upgrades for both cyber-security and physical security. Poll workers, who must work in bipartisan groups, are also trained about Ohio’s voting rules and procedures.
As election season rolls around, the BOE staff educates voters about voting rules and procedures so that no vote is rejected due to voter error. The ballot drop boxes are always monitored both electronically and checked regularly in person, with any handling of ballots or voting equipment done by a bipartisan team of election officials.
On election day, all precincts are staffed by bipartisan teams of trained poll workers. Throughout the day, the BOE staff continually reconciles voting lists to ensure no votes were counted twice, and every Ohio ballot is also recorded in hard-copy on paper, regardless of how you vote.
After each election, the county conducts post-election audits — which are open to the public — to ensure the accuracy of the count. If a close election requires a recount, it is counted by hand with representatives of both parties.
Know that our elections are secure thanks to Ohio’s regulations and the hard work of our BOE staff. Every vote is important and every vote counts, so make sure you have a plan to vote in this election.
Thank you,
Helen King (vice president) and
Adriane Mohlnekamp (co-president)
League of Women Voters of Athens County
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.