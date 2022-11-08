Athens native Maya Lin was a 21-year-old Yale University Architecture student who, 40 years ago, was the winner of the prestigious international competition for the memorial commission. Her status as a Chinese-American artist as well as the radical design for a memorial to war became dual flash points of controversy.
The current discussions, debates, and actions around how we remember war and veterans of war through physical monuments make both milestones relevant at this moment
Women have fought and died in as soldiers both behind and on the front lines of wars. But women are not in the public imagination on Veterans Day, nor in most monuments to war in Washington, D.C. Women are also artists who are creative and capable of producing public art, but grossly underrepresented as commissioned artists for memorials in our nation’s capital.
I am a contemporary woman artist, a scholar of contemporary art, and a citizen of the United States, born and raised in the metropolitan area of Washington D.C., and seek to bring attention to how we remember wars in the capital city of the United States, the 40th anniversary of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the status of women as veterans of wars—and as artists, and the 75th Anniversary of Veterans Day. I am the editor of An Artletter, a tool to empower and educate audiences about contemporary/modern art.
A monumental woman
The history of American memorials and monuments serves as a way for us to remember the history of the United States. Growing up in the metropolitan area of Washington D.C, when I think about war memorials, I think about the traditional bronze sculptures of men, men in uniform, men carrying guns and the American flag, men in bronze fighting for our country’s freedom.
America loves romanticizing our memory of war and the people in power who caused it. In the era when monuments are being taken down throughout the country, it is the time to reflect on the history of this nation and think about who chooses how and what we remember.
In a prestigious international competition, nine male judges chose the-then Yale undergraduate Architecture student Lin’s modern and simplistic design for the first Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
A memorial without bronze soldiers, but instead was a V-shaped wall, made of black, reflective, granite, that appears to cut into the earth. On the walls, there are over 58,000 names of the soldiers we lost in that war. But this memorial would also be remembered for controversy over its design and the designer: a young Chinese American woman born in Athens.
Lin’s memorial was installed in 1982 and it appeared the judges were ready to change how we remember war and loss. Forty years later, twelve memorials have been built in Washington D.C., and only two have been designed by women. Two of those memorials are dedicated to women.
The Vietnam Women’s Memorial, and the Eleanor Roosevelt Memorial, while three memorials are dedicated to men: Franklin D. Roosevelt, Martin Luther King, and Dwight D. Eisenhower.
After Lin was announced the winner of the commission, there was public outrage from veterans and conservatives over her design. Many petitioned to change the design and even proposed to have a new competition for the memorial. In a 1981 opinion piece in The New York Times, Vietnam veteran, Tom Carhart called it, “a black gash of shame and sorrow, hacked into the national visage that is the Mall.”
Carhart continued by saying, “Black walls, the universal color of sorrow and dishonor. Hidden in a hole, as if in shame. Is this really how America would memorialize our offering?”
There was such outrage that The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts ultimately decided to use Lin’s design, but add the third-place winner, Frederick Elliot Hart’s “Three Soldiers,” to appease the upset veterans and conservatives. “Three Soldiers” is a traditional sculpture of three men in uniform, holding large guns, and wearing bandoliers of bullets around their bodies.
This statue is made of bronze and does not include the memory of the women who served in Vietnam, which led to the creation of The Vietnam Women’s Memorial eleven years later.
Like Hart’s design, most of the memorials built in the last forty years in Washington are large monuments of men and it is no surprise that most of those designers, architects, and sculptors are, of course, white men. Even the Eleanor Roosevelt Memorial was designed by a man. The question remains, what would Washington D.C. look like if more women designed memorials? Why and when will women get their chance to be remembered in Washington?
Even in 2022, women are not fairly represented in the history of the United States or hold the power to reshape its history. There are over 2 million women veterans in the US, yet their presence in memorials and statues in Washington are hard to find and extremely low in numbers.
Even after one of the most beautiful memorials in D.C. was designed, one that won Lin the highest civilian honor, The Presidential Medal of Freedom, women in public art are still overlooked. Women and women veterans are still underrepresented in the number of monuments and memorials in D.C., the Nation’s capital. A place that takes pride in sharing and showing our history to the world. Millions of people from all over the world travel to D.C. yearly to see this history. What are they remembering?
From the criticism and pushback Lin received from her design to the forty years where the majority of these memorials still look the same and embody the same masculine, heroic essence, the truth is, America isn’t ready for us to change or reshape how we remember the history of this country. In a 2018 interview, Lin said, “In war, we often forget the individual” and I would like to add, in recorded history we often forget the women who stood behind, next to, and in front of the men history chooses to remember. On the 75th anniversary of Veterans Day, how will we remember this memorial and veterans on this Veterans Day?
