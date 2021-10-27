To the editor:

During the chaos of the 2020 Presidential election campaign some citizens, including myself, were labeled “Pentecostal preachers” because we used our voices to warn the public that Trump represented a coming apocalypse. Such warnings did not bother Trump and the leadership of the Republican Party, however. They continued with their dirty business of disarming the Justice Department, bringing bedlam to governance, providing obstacles to a fair election, and demonizing the non-white voting population.

The insurrection that followed at our nation’s Capital was foretold by those who were paying attention and were interested in the truth. History had taught those citizens that terrible things happen when demagogues lose. They knew Trump would use any means available to get his way. Trump matched those fears by instigating a violent coup against his own government. His tyranny left five dead and sixty policemen seriously injured.

Trump’s malicious threat to our democracy started the moment he took office—when he began undermining the Department of Justice, the Department of Education, the Department of Immigration Services, and many other institutions. His behavior showed those who were paying attention that he was totally unfit for the office of President.

And don’t believe for a moment that this is over—that Trump and the Republican leadership learned their lesson and will stick to the rules in the future. Trump and his band of sycophants were only strengthened by their notorious role in delivering a sucker punch that connected with the heart of American democracy. Trump and the Republican leadership are now converting the Republican Party into one that is simply about racial identity—white supremacy, to be more succinct. It was no accident that nearly one-hundred percent of the anarchists who participated in the coup attempt were white. They showed the world their Fascist leanings with their swastikas, confederate flags, MAGA hats, and even nooses.

But what happens next? Who knows? Following the Constitutional Convention of 1787, Benjamin Franklin was asked, “Well Doctor Franklin, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” Franklin’s response: “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Democracies are fragile institutions which wither and die when complacency flourishes.

Luman Slade

The Plains

