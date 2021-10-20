To the editor:
A few days ago I ran into a couple of guys who were reinforcing each other’s opinion that parents, not the school board or the state, should determine if children must wear masks at school. I posed a question: If a classmate of their child had a case of head lice, should the parents decide whether the affected child should be removed from the classroom until the condition is cured, or should the child be left in the classroom to contaminate other children?
If you have a broken leg, a ruptured appendix, bad teeth or inflamed tonsils, I would not care one whit whether you sought treatment or just lived with your condition. That is private health. But if you have tuberculosis, typhoid fever, smallpox or influenza, I would be very concerned as you move around in public since those are contagious diseases. These illnesses are the concern of public health.
In the latter half of the 1800s, typhoid fever was the scourge of many a community. Typhoid took a heavy toll on pioneer families moving west, and drastic measures were imposed to contain the spread. If someone in a wagon got sick, their wagon was moved to the rear of the train and little contact was encouraged with its occupants. If someone in a town came down with typhoid, they had to leave town, go live on a distant farm far from town or be isolated in a shack down by the river. They would either recover spontaneously or die since there was no known effective treatment. When it was discovered that Typhoid Mary was infecting families she worked for, she was removed from employment. No one asked for her consent.
In the early 1900s, sanatoriums to treat tuberculosis patients were common throughout the northeast. Patients were confined to isolation units and received no visitors. Those who could afford the expense went to the dry climate of the Southwest.
For the longest time, people were compliant in respecting requests for vaccination and restrictions on social contact. Schools have regularly requested vaccination records to enroll students. Anti-vaxxer parents who did not comply, simply home-schooled their children.
Several years ago, when the airlines decided to ban smoking on flights, everyone complied. No one insisted on lighting up their stogie claiming infringement on constitutional rights. Cabin attendants were not assaulted if they imposed the rule. No one picketed the airlines.
A few years ago, when the military insisted that all personnel be vaccinated against anthrax, those who refused were reprimanded, lost rank, pay and benefits and some even received dishonorable discharges. Of course, there were appeals, few of them successful. There were no public protests or demonstrations. But only in the recent past have we witnessed entrenched and organized opposition to scientific research and obdurate refusal to obey the best advice of well-trained professionals on the subject of infectious diseases and public health. Mandates are ignored, belligerently by many. We have undermined confidence in our health officials.
If the pathogens for COVID-19 reside in the lungs and pass from an infected person to a healthy person through air expelled from the lungs, doesn’t it stand to reason that putting up a barrier such, as a mask, would make transmission almost impossible?
In the name of politics, we have trampled scientific knowledge and intelligent behavior. We prefer manufactured facts to scientific truths to feel good. We must do better.
Grafton Conliffe
Albany, Ohio
