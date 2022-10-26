Athens voters, please join me in support of Lenny Eliason for Athens County Commissioner. As your Athens County Sheriff, I have worked closely with Lenny throughout several terms. In his time as Athens County Commissioner, Lenny has selflessly served Athens County and its residents.
Lenny is always willing to listen, communicates well with others, understands their needs, and provides a thoughtful-open minded approach to issues in the county. He is both efficient and effective in making changes when appropriate.
Lenny’s knowledge and commitment have proved invaluable to those who work and live in Athens County. His twenty plus years of experience as County Commissioner should not go unrecognized.
Lenny Eliason has my support and my vote. Please join me, Rodney Smith, by voting to keep Lenny Eliason in office. Our prosperity depends on it.
