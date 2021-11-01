To the editor:
Local actor Steve Patterson couldn’t have made it easier for the faux Democratic establishment to stand up to his antics. There has never been a clearer case of “He’s gotta go.” To sit here with a business-as-usual attitude while the mayor stabs the back of the people you are supposed to be representing is beyond sad. Are you so wrapped up in the concept of decorum that you have no sense? Your Democratic label means nothing if you sit by and allow the actor to sell the town out to Republicans.
I repeat: The “Democratic” mayor is trying to sell Athens out to Republicans.
I can only assume that the other local Dems are complicit. He is their leader, after all. And this is part of what concerns me about this triple candidate Democratic sign. Are the two more progressive candidates so eager to be indoctrinated that they align with false Democrats to advance? If so I don’t think they’re right for the job. If not please make it loud and clear.
There has never been an easier and more appropriate time to stand up against obvious corruption. I know it must be hard and you want to be liked and get along with your colleagues, but it’s the townspeople you represent and that won’t always be comfortable. It shouldn’t be. If it was, we wouldn’t need representatives.
I don’t feel comfortable putting myself out here like this, but if I was on City Council (which I arguably should be since two members I ran against couldn’t serve their full two-year terms) I would demand action. I would disrupt all procedures until something was done. I would be ejected before accepting Patterson’s spineless behavior.
Please, in the future when voting, keep an eye out for glad handing fakes like Patterson or anyone else using the town as a stepping stone. If you really pay attention you might find candidates who actually care.
Chris Monday
Athens, Ohio
