I was distraught. But now I live again.
In the past couple of weeks, I watched the series finales of “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Ted Lasso,” thus bidding farewell to three of my must-watch television favorites.
All three shows served up terrific conclusions, by the way — highly entertaining and true to the tone they’d previously set and the characters and situations they’d established.
SPOILER ALERTS. Now that Barry is dead, Midge and Susie are reunited phone buddies, and Ted’s back in the U.S. with his son, what am I supposed to do?
To those who suggest getting off the recliner and enjoying the summer sun, I must say: You don’t know me very well, do you?
Two of my remaining favorites may now be delayed due to the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America. “Hacks” was to return this month, and “Only Murders in the Building” in August. Now, the word is … don’t hold your breath, Couch Potatoes. You’ll get ‘em when you get ‘em.
Make no mistake, I fully support the writers. But c’mon, Meryl Streep is going to be on “Only Murders” this season! How long can an entertainment nerd wait for that?
I had decided to make use of this uncertain time by composing a list of classic movies I’ve never seen and committing myself to watching them. So I combed the most recent Top 100, as determined by the American Film Institute, and flagged those films I’ve yet to see.
The list included a few silent movies and a few sci-fi and/or fantasy epics.
Then I saw something shiny and lost interest. (Sorry, “Birth of a Nation.” You don’t stand a chance against “30 Rock” reruns and taking the dog for a car ride.)
Other options? I could go campy and search for the worst of the worst made-for-TV movies ever. But I seriously doubt anything could top “Riding the Bus with My Sister,” with Rosie O’Donnell. When you’ve seen the best (of the worst), leave the rest.
I could check out network TV. That’s still a thing. Right? I bailed on competition shows, however, after Melinda Doolittle came in third on “American Idol” (she should have won … don’t get me started!) back in 2007. Without those, there ain’t much left.
And then it hit me.
I shall write my own TV pilot script! I’m sharing this with you because you’re going to have to hold me accountable. My attention span is that of a gnat, and I’ve been known to abandon a project or two (or a hundred).
Not this time.
I’ve got the premise, and I’m developing the characters. My decades of sitting in front of a tube shall not go to waste! I mean, I’m clearly opinionated and claim to know what works and what doesn’t. It’s time to put up or shut up.
It’s June 14. One month from today, I will have a first-draft script completed. I’ll share with you how it’s going, if you will promise to give me a nudge should I slack. Deal?
Without your help, I could be doomed to sunshine and outdoorsy-ness!
