By Bob Hart
I’m not a fan of entertainers-turned-politicians.
There’s nothing inherently disqualifying about an entertainment background that would prohibit elected office; it’s just that the results at the highest levels in the U.S. have, so far, been terrifying to me.
When Ronald Reagan was running for president of the United States, unsuccessfully in 1976 and successfully in 1980, all the requisite “Bedtime for Bonzo” jokes were bandied about, referring to an innocuous 1951 man/chimp buddy film that was far from the worst thing on his acting resume.
To be fair, by the time of his presidential runs, Reagan had served six one-year terms as president of the Screen Actors Guild, elected in 1947, 1948, 1949, 1950, 1951 and 1959. In his final term, he was credited with helping to settle a contentious strike, giving him the political cred to be elected governor of California twice, in 1966 and 1970.
The guy was qualified.
As president, however, he largely ignored the growing AIDS crisis in the U.S. and around the world and was involved in his share of scandals (Iran-Contra, anyone?). In retrospect, his administration can be seen as the beginning of the downfall of the middle class in our country. Nothing ever trickled down, and nothing ever will.
That brings me to the other guy.
A largely failed real estate developer with a boatload of Daddy’s money and a highly questionable sense of ethics, Donald Trump is an entertainer to his core. Before making it official as host of the hit TV reality series “The Apprentice,” he’d learned to spin his “accomplishments” and create a persona as a media figure who took no guff from anyone.
And that was that. This guy was NOT qualified in any way to hold the highest elected office in the U.S. Inexplicably, despite losing the popular vote (by nearly 3 million) in 2016, he was elected to that office.
His four years in the White House, and the campaign that led up to them?
Many have forgotten about his “grab them by the pu**y” comment (or simply didn’t care in the first place). They’ve excused the misogyny, the racism, the promise to have Mexico pay for a border wall, the separation of families and the caging of children.
His botched handling of the COVID-19 crisis that led to far more deaths than necessary? Meh, say many. Maybe we should have tried the bleach.
There is, however, one thing that should be unforgivable to any American, and that is the former president’s role in the Jan. 16, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
I don’t care if you think he was the greatest president in history. He lost his bid for re-election. Handily. (About 7 million votes this time, and by the exact electoral count he’d called a “landslide” when he was on the winning end four years earlier.)
This is not debatable. He lost. Claims of voter fraud that could have affected the outcome have been disproven, time and time again. Claims that the election was stolen were created and promoted by one man: a megalomaniac who could not accept defeat.
It is also fact that he interfered with state election officials, asking that votes be “found” that could overturn the results of the election. It is fact that he asked his vice president to violate the constitution by not certifying the election results. And it is fact that he told his most vehement supporters to “fight like hell” before they marched on the Capitol in a violent, deadly attempt to overthrow a fair election.
And let it go on for hours.
Fact. Not debatable. Fact.
Another fact, that so many people still support him and want him to be president again, is horrifying to anyone who respects and appreciates democracy and the Constitution of the United States.
Are they perfect? No.
I’d still prefer them to a dictator in the making.
