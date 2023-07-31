Back in the second half of the 1990s, I was working as a writer and editor in my native Kansas City, and I had a large, diverse group of friends.
How do you know these doctors, lawyers, lunch ladies, postal workers, truck drivers and scientists, other friends would ask.
The answer was: Community theatre.
Back in those days, it wasn’t uncommon for me to act in five community theatre productions a year. The Kansas City metro area is rather sprawling, so that meant a lot of time in the car, traveling from one ‘burb to another to rehearse for three hours a night, five nights a week.
This was after working a full-time job all day. I thrived on it.
There were community theatre groups everywhere in the KC area. A couple of them were in the enviable position of either owning their own buildings or having long-term agreements with city governments or school districts for performing space.
The rest were itinerant. As a former board member for two different theaters in that area, I can attest to the difficulty of building an audience base without a permanent home. Some of these groups came and went rather quickly. Others hung in and built their audiences against the odds.
Now, there are a lot of stereotypes and misconceptions about community theatre. The first, let’s be honest, is that it’s bad.
Nonsense.
I’m fortunate to have seen theatrical productions at every level, from middle school to Broadway, and I can assure you there is good, bad and in-between coming from all of them.
What makes a production exciting to watch has little to do with massive budgets and spectacular lighting (although neither hurt). When you get the right combination of material, director, designers, cast and crew working with a shared level of passion, magic can happen. Yes, even on a budget.
The reverse is also true. No amount of money, nor even talent, can compensate for a production that just doesn’t gel.
A second misconception concerns the motives of those involved. You know: The performers are frustrated show-offs in need of ego fulfillment, and the directors are tyrants in need of control.
In my experience, that has very rarely been the case. Sure, there was that one guy …
But I digress.
People are drawn to community theatre for many different reasons. For many, it’s a social outlet, a chance to meet new people and make new friends. Nothing wrong with that.
For others, there is an artistic calling, a need for expression. This idea is occasionally poo-pooed by those who think only vocational choices are valid. (“If she wants to act, why isn’t she doing it professionally?”)
I, for one, support avocational choices as well. Few people are fortunate enough to get everything they need from their jobs and families. Once the needs of you and your loved ones are met, what’s wrong with pursuing a non-paying interest? On the quest for fulfillment, an additional paycheck may not be required.
There are some well-established community theater organizations in and near Athens. I urge you to support them as a patron now and then. And if there’s an itch you’re feeling the need to scratch, audition or volunteer in some capacity.
Fame and fortune almost certainly do not await. But many great things do!
