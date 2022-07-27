Nation needs good journalists

Miles Layton

College Magazine published a list of the 10 best colleges for aspiring editors that included Ohio University as being fourth among some of the best journalism programs in the country.

“The E. W. Scripps School of Journalism faculty are always thrilled when our hard work in providing our students with a quality journalism education gets national recognition,” said Dr. Eddith A. Dashiell, Director of E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University.

