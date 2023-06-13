We’re rebooting the Athens News, getting back to our roots.
Since its genesis in 1977, there’s no denying that the Athens News has meant a lot to this community.
To be candid, though I’ve worked at newspapers large and small, the Athens News has always been one my favorite newspapers where I’ve drawn inspiration.
Unlike a lot of other media outlets when reporting on news events, the Athens News always asked “why” this was happening and why it was important in their stories instead of acting as a glorified stenographer masquerading as a journalist.
The Athens News was fearless and dogged in its determination to report the truth. Don’t believe me? Ask former Athens News Editor Terry Smith the next time you see him shopping at Kroger.
This tiny newspaper did investigative reports on bad landlords and pay scales of public officials — stories that are often not reported in large and small towns in rural Southeast Ohio where it’s best to go along to get along.
Really, do you think a rural community mainstream media outlet is going to be fearless enough to do an in-depth interview with Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance President Chris Nevil knowing — knowing — that the trolls will come out and shocked old ladies will cancel their subscription after seeing someone dressed, albeit fabulously, in drag and showing a little bit of leg on the front page? The answer is a resounding NO!
My wife, Nicole, who is the editor of the Athens News, is very passionate about this community. We love it in Athens, so much so that we are raising our three children in this community that we view as an inclusive beacon of hope and understanding.
In the days and weeks ahead, we will do deep dive reports on topics such as the comings and goings of Ohio University's Cutler Hall, Athens City Council, road complaints — and I’m told there are many — that have been filed with the County Engineer’s Office.
In addition, we will continue to do restaurant, movie and music reviews because Athens is the place to go for entertainment.
Athens being a food/drink epicenter, we’ll discover where is the best place to get Asian food, a giant burrito or a white chocolate lavender scone. Does Casa Nueva mix the best Bloody Mary or is there a legit challenger who would like to duel with a celery stalk?
There’ll be features about bartenders, baristas and line cooks and more. Shopping — where can someone buy a pair of John Lennon sunglasses with the mirror lenses? Where is the best place to buy a water pipe, aka bong, a filtration device generally used for smoking marijuana?
Athens News’ opinion page is/was top notch — it shared viewpoints from all corners. That’s extraordinary — not even the New York Times does that. The Athens News has published letters complaining about the poor condition of the sidewalks on West State Street or why trans rights are human rights.
Technology has changed too — that means we can share videos with our stories, post photos to social media and directly engage with our readers. Our online version has a stellar reach — who doesn’t check out the photos posted after Halloween. And our online version allows ex-pats who once lived in Athens to stay in touch with the news about a town and university that is special to many people.
For advertisers, past and present, this newspaper will no longer be filled with warmed over press releases and boring news. The Athens News reaches a big audience, a very big audience, who are engaged in the Athens community. We have very competitive ad rates.
We’re going to get the Athens News back to the time when you couldn’t wait to read it and wonder what they’re going to say next — the good, the bad and the ugly — in the latest edition while eating a sandwich at Brenen’s Coffee Cafe.
Critics may ask how is the Athens News going to do all this — the staff is small and time is short. Maybe, but former Athens News Publisher Bruce Mitchell and his partners started small, very small, and they built a lasting legacy of journalism for Athens.
Many Ohio University journalism students got their start contributing to the Athens News. That paper had a lot of top writers in its heyday that went onto bigger and better things. Other folks helped out from time to time to get the word out about their events and share their views about what is important because the Athens News was a safe space for free speech.
I believe God puts people where they are needed.
I have a very good job as Region Editor for APG Ohio overseeing and writing for newspapers near and far. I enjoy writing community news and managing local newspapers because I believe in our mission to inform folks about happenings in their hometowns.
To quote the Mandalorian, "This is the way."
Yes, rebooting the Athens News will be a challenge — but some crusades are worth fighting for — quality journalism and free speech in rural America. And what better place to make a stand than a place you where you want to be.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.