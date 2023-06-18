This month and every, I take ~pride~ in Athens County Public Libraries (ACPL). You should too.

Libraries can be a place of magic and refuge; a home to countless stories and new possibilities. They are one of the last free spaces in our communities meant to provide community care and resources for all. A place to find comfort, challenge ourselves to learn and grow, and to discover new worlds that lie within the pages and span across our imaginations. In all those ways alone, libraries really are a sprinkle dust of magic. But what really makes them sparkle, what really makes them glow, are the dedicated and compassionate staff who run them and provide crucial community care. As a one-stop shop, they bridge a plethora of gaps in our education and social safety nets.


  

Shakti Rambarran lives in The Plains.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments