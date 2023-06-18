This month and every, I take ~pride~ in Athens County Public Libraries (ACPL). You should too.
Libraries can be a place of magic and refuge; a home to countless stories and new possibilities. They are one of the last free spaces in our communities meant to provide community care and resources for all. A place to find comfort, challenge ourselves to learn and grow, and to discover new worlds that lie within the pages and span across our imaginations. In all those ways alone, libraries really are a sprinkle dust of magic. But what really makes them sparkle, what really makes them glow, are the dedicated and compassionate staff who run them and provide crucial community care. As a one-stop shop, they bridge a plethora of gaps in our education and social safety nets.
Despite navigating difficult times with a multi-year pandemic, a heightened polarizing and contentious sociopolitical climate, and our own personal challenges, Athens County Public Libraries (ACPL) has remained a haven and escape for many, including myself. Our librarians are a gift; they provide needed and gentle human connection, guide us through our hopes to dive into new worlds, and serve as informal social workers seeking to pour into our communities.
I have been lucky to live near The Plains Public Library and have silently appreciated the ways it has served us and many of our neighbors. Some of us have benefited from our ACPL providing free COVID test kits to keep us and our loved ones safe. Some of us have been able to put food on the table and nourish our bodies through the pantry services provided. Some of us have been on the receiving end of our librarians walking us through forms and resources to connect us with local and regional services. Whether it’s helping us find that book we’ve been looking for, sharing their honest reviews and considering ours when ordering new books, helping us build our technology skills, providing mental health care support, or figuring out how to work a car seat — they have our backs. Even when they don’t know us. Even when they are under-appreciated and under-compensated. Even when they have their own difficult days. Even when they are unduly criticized. Our libraries and the staff who run them are there for us. And we are lucky to have them. I take pride in them, and all who benefit from ACPL should too.
I’ve had a giddy love for my local library and staff since I first stepped through the doors. I happily sing their praises to anyone who will listen. Yet, I felt compelled to take this love more public because of a disappointing (read: bigoted) letter to the editor ("Those concerned about libraries’ ‘gay agenda’ should attend board meeting," June 14, 2023) criticizing our libraries’ intentional and caring decision to uplift LGBTQIA+ stories, experiences, and resources for the same community members they serve — many of whom, like myself, are members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Especially for Pride Month, our libraries have been deliberate to show that they have and will always stand for inclusion and justice, and that they remain a welcoming space for people across backgrounds and communities — especially communities who have been routinely attacked and harmed within this sociopolitical climate. If it is “woke” for our libraries to encourage us to be more understanding, inclusive and caring human beings, let us welcome the gift of awareness they grant us.
Thank you, ACPL. Thank you, staff. I (and many others like me) see you, appreciate you, and take pride in you. We are lucky to have you.
Shakti Rambarran lives in The Plains.
