When the Athens News posted photos of Saturday’s drag show at The Eclipse to Facebook, the post reached thousands of people who left more than 130 comments and 233 reactions — likes, dislikes and other emojis. The show served as a fundraiser for Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance. Event is one of many happening during Pride month in Athens. After scrolling through the photos from Miles Layton, among the many comments posted were:
Such an amazing show! The Queens slayed, as always. The crowd was loving every minute of it. Perfect night!
My heart goes out to all of the people making nasty comments. I hope one day you can find peace within yourself to be able to accept others enjoying things. What an awful life it must be to have to get so upset all of the time, living a life so full of judgement and shame. Thoughts and prayers. To the Queens that I know slayed their show, keep being you!
(Responding to Bostick) Finding peace is a two way street. The LGBTQ communities in your face, I'm gonna force you to accept me attitude is turning people off.
(Respoding to Andrews-Smyth) You do realize that's the only way progression happens, right? Civil rights....women's rights....read a history book.
If you think Drag Shows are offensive, immoral or decadent, there is one thing you can do about it. Do not go to them.
Disgusting! I’ll never spend another penny at Eclipse ever again!
(Responding to Belyrus) pretty sure they can do without your money anyway but thanks for sharing
Were children present? Did they do a background check on the performers? Most have court orders to stay away from children.
(Responding to Liming) Fake news. More "religious figures" have court orders to stay away from children than drag queens.
(Saying to Robert Fedyski) Why do adult drag queens want to perform for children?
(Responding to Liming) Why do any adults? Kids love dress up. To see how they laugh and play around princesses and fairy godmothers. Would these guys, Milton Berle, Robin Williams, etc. have offended you the same when they did it? The characters were not age specific.The problem is not the queens.
When Jerry Hayman posted a gif showing Clint Eastwood grimacing in disgust from the movie Gran Torino, Michael Shirey responded to Hayman by saying “Jesus had two dads.”
To read more of these comments, see the Athens News’ Facebook page.
