Kasma Knights records one of the performers Saturday at Eclipse Company Store.

 Photo by Miles Layton

When the Athens News posted photos of Saturday’s drag show at The Eclipse to Facebook, the post reached thousands of people who left more than 130 comments and 233 reactions — likes, dislikes and other emojis. The show served as a fundraiser for Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance. Event is one of many happening during Pride month in Athens. After scrolling through the photos from Miles Layton, among the many comments posted were:

