Usually a library’s Board of Trustees meetings are pretty tame affairs, but the Athens County Public Libraries’ recent meeting was standing room only.
Many people were unhappy that the local media published a few letters to the editor from folks with a different point of view about library programming.
Athens News is a safe space for free speech, even if it’s stupid speech.
We believe in the marketplace of ideas — if you have a good idea that you’d like to express, type or pen a letter to the editor. If that idea is insane or stupid, you will surely be called out on it by the reasonable minds of our readers as what has happened with the vast overwhelming majority who voiced their support, not only by writing letters to the editor but speaking at the meeting, in favor of the library's programming choices.
Unlike the hard left or corporate right, we don’t believe in censoring someone’s viewpoint, even if the views expressed make someone uncomfortable. Quite honestly, many things on both sides of the aisle make this moderate militant uncomfortable, but I believe everyone is entitled to their point of view. This is a radical idea these days.
If you share an intelligent idea with the public, that deserves praise. A good idea is more powerful than any army.
Alternatively, if you say something stupid, that doesn’t mean you won’t get called out on it.
One letter we published said Dungeons and Dragons is anti-religious!? Whatever … I played the game as a teenager — no one can deny that I hold firm to my Christian faith. And there were folks too at the library's meeting who feel the same way — that the game is harmless.
And as to a letter condemning Harry Potter books/movies — don’t get me started on these amazing books that have inspired millions of kids to read. I once dressed up as Harry Potter for Athens’ massive Halloween party. If some folks want to be pissed at those books, they should be angry at how Harry — aka The Boy Who Lived — is the patriarchy’s golden child and not Hermoine, who did most of the thinking.
Recently, we’ve seen a flurry of letters to the editor denouncing censorship and praising the library’s efforts to offer diverse and inclusive programming. We wholeheartedly agree!
Despite some folks’ reservations about having “Catcher in the Rye” or “Mein Kampf” included in the library’s collection, it’s the right thing to do to expose readers to a diversity of thought.
Moreover, as someone who is suspicious of government, I don’t want the library system to even consider or get comfortable with censorship. Like a totalitarian's zeal to restrict free speech — what you can say and what you can’t say — that’s the road to tyranny. We already cope with enough of that now with how the novel 1984’s “doublethink” mentality has crept into our consciousness.
In days of yore, the Athens News was a safe space for free speech thanks to longtime publisher Bruce Mitchell and Editor Terry Smith, both retired. Indeed, I’ve adopted that approach as editor at publications near and far. Trust me, that’s not easy in a polarized world.
Liberals living in conservative places are shocked when they see their opinions — be it about removing Confederate statues in the South or climate change — published in the local newspaper.
Conservatives living in liberal enclaves are surprised in the same way when they see their letters published about their perception of the “gay agenda” or hot-button political or culture war issues.
That said, we reserve the right not to print letters/columns too. Each letter is evaluated on its own merits before a choice is made to publish or trash it — a lot of factors go into that decision.
Controversial letters — just because you disagree with a point of view, doesn’t make it irresponsible to publish.
Candidly, not everyone is going to agree with all points of view — that’s OK.
The Athens News is not, nor has it ever been, an echo chamber. Indeed, this newspaper has published the wild, the crazy, the serious and even commentary sharing the cold hard truth, even when those views were not popular with the local establishment. We’re getting back to those ideals so send us those letters, columns.
Send letters to news@athensnews.com. The email address also is where you can reach the Athens News Editor Nicole Bowman-Layton.
Or even reach out to me — Region Editor for APG Ohio — at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
There is even a form on our website, athensnews.com/site/forms/online_services/letter_editor/
