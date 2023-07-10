If you’ve read my column before, you may already know what a “Columbo”-phile I am.
The classic 1970s series (revived in the late 80s and early 90s) starred the great Peter Falk as a genius crime-solver who appeared, to those who didn’t know better, as unsophisticated, absent-minded and utterly harmless.
In every episode, he solved the mystery of a murder that had been carefully planned and, in an unusual twist at the time, shown fully to the viewer before the inspector even entered the scene. It was great TV of a sort they just don’t make anymore.
“Poker Face,” an original series for the Peacock streaming service, bears more than a passing resemblance to “Columbo,” right down to the font and style used in the opening credits. It’s clearly paying homage to one of my favorites.
And it’s pretty damn good on its own merits.
The show stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a casino cocktail waitress with an unusual gift: She can tell, without fail, when someone is lying. Naturally, she used that ability to make money playing poker … for a while, until she found herself on the wrong side of some powerful, bad men.
Circumstances in the (excellent) first episode send Charlie on the run, traveling the United States as an under-the-radar fugitive who always seems to pull into a new town just after a murder has taken place. Because she’s quirky, likable and, it would seem, utterly harmless, people open up to her and become fast friends.
As with “Columbo,” we see the murder take place and, therefore, know who the killer is before Charlie figures it out. Unlike “Columbo,” the killer is not necessarily wealthy, nor powerful. While the lieutenant specialized in taking down the privileged and smug, Charlie encounters nefarious types of all classes.
That ability to spot a liar? Obviously, it’s helpful. But it doesn’t solve cases on its own. For Charlie, it’s usually a jumping-off point. As she explains to more than one of her new acquaintances, everyone lies every day, often unnecessarily. She’s concerned only with those untruths that don’t jibe with the puzzle she’s solving.
Like Peter Falk, Lyonne plays the only regular character on her series, although recurring bad guy Cliff LeGrand (Benjamin Bratt) pops up just often enough to remind us that he’s always on her tail.
Charlie lives in her car, drinks too much and takes odd jobs for cash. While life hasn’t dealt her the best hand, she is a genuinely good person. She’d often just as soon move on to the next town, but her conscience requires her to see that justice is served.
A certain suspension of disbelief is required here. Those watching “Murder, She Wrote” years ago and wondering just how many nieces and nephews one amateur sleuth could have, may now question the plausibility of Charlie’s coincidental post-murder arrivals.
You know what? It’s not plausible. But Lyonne anchors this promising series with great talent and immense likability. It’s a lot of fun, and I’m hooked.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.