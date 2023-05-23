A long time ago, in a college town not so very far away, I began my freshman year at the University of Kansas (KU).
The plan, arranged for months ahead of time, was for me to room with my friend Jim, whom I’d known since kindergarten. But the dorm made a mistake.
Jim was on the eighth floor with a roommate he didn’t know, and I was on the floor above, with the same.
No, this won’t be a column complaining about my potluck roommate, whose name was Matt. He was an architecture major and a nice guy. We even stayed together as roommates for another year, with another guy, off campus. I liked Matt.
But one weekend that first semester, Matt went to visit high school friends attending our arch-rival, K-State. Matt and I had gone to separate high schools in the same district, which both naturally fed into the two major state universities.
Out at the bars during his K-State visit, Matt met a young woman with whom I’d gone to high school. He mentioned that his roommate graduated from the same school and told her my name. This was her response:
“Bob Hart? I always thought he’d end up a game show host someday!”
Now, one could interpret this in a lot of ways, I suppose, but it was clearly not a compliment. The reputation of game show hosts, at least at the time, was that they were smarmy, of minimal talent and pretty much interchangeable.
I am not interchangeable!
And what the young woman in question got the most wrong, was that I should have ended up — a talk show host.
I grew up in what no one has ever called, but I will now christen, the Golden Age of Talk Shows.
I had a little black and white TV in my bedroom that I wasn’t supposed to watch after bedtime. But after my parents were asleep, I (always a night owl) turned it on, with very low volume, to watch “The Tonight Show, Starring Johnny Carson.”
Johnny was great. We all know that. Blah blah. But what I really loved were the daytime talk shows of the time, which were hosted by the likes of Dinah Shore, Merv Griffin and Mike Douglas. They were available to me during the summer months or when I was “sick” and had to stay home. Like when Mike had a guest I didn’t want to miss!
This was showbiz at its cheesiest. Celebrities like Carol Channing and Robert Goulet, who’d achieved big success in the past but had, by then, become professional talk show guests, turned mock sincerity into an art form.
I’d have fit right in. “The Bob Hart Show” (a/k/a “Oh, That Bob!”) would have opened with either a tame but topical monologue or a medley of my greatest hits. (No, I can’t sing well, but did that stop Merv?)
I’d have welcomed has-beens and up-and-comers with equal gush, and asked dumb questions like “Through it all, what is the greatest lesson you’ve learned?” as if people cared about the answer!
The glitzy daytime talk show, having survived the Donahue/Winfrey years of confessions and hot topics, is back these days. While Ellen is gone, Kelly Clarkson is a worthy successor.
Still, I’d been missing the smarm of yore. That is, until I caught a couple episodes of Drew Barrymore’s chat fest. Overly enthusiastic host? Check. Past-their-prime guests? Check. Rating on the So Bad It’s Good scale? 10!
Drew may be carrying on the tradition I’d hoped to inherit, but do not weep for me. As my high classmate would be happy to tell you, there’s a game show out there with my name on it.
