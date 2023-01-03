You’ve got to take chances if you ever want to see the roses… or cacti in this matter.
Traveling out to Tucson, Arizona for the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl was inarguably the trip of a lifetime in some aspects. Not many would be quick to point at Tucson as being a dream destination, but it was more than the Catalina mountains and the abundant desert sand that made it an unforgettable experience.
It was a tough decision to pay out of pocket and make the decision to fly out just days after having to travel to the east coast for Christmas. I was able to return to Athens for one day before having to turn right back around and catch another flight out of Columbus. It was well worth the long-term parking expense.
Arriving in Tucson, it was safe to say I was starstruck in a sense. For someone who’s never gone further west than Nashville, it was just as much about taking in the scenery and environment as much as it was about actually covering Ohio University for the bowl game.
Getting driven from the airport over to downtown Tucson where I was staying, I attempted to take in all the sights and sounds. The abundance of cacti and other vegetation native to the area was incredible to see. You could even spot the little bulbs hanging off the sides of each cactus that I now have learned contains edible fruit within.
There for one night before the festivities really started, It was a no-brainer to go out and try to find some Southwest style food. I found this one authentic-looking Mexican place not too long after first searching and was on my way to taste the culture.
Let me tell you, Chipotle on Court Street is great and all but, thankfully, it pales in comparison to the type of burrito I got while almost being within eyesight of the southern border. The trip was a success by night one.
After all the fun and games of trying to eat correctly while out in the West for the first time, I was there for a certain purpose.
That started the day before Ohio even suited up. Partnering with Dick’s Sporting Goods and The Boys & Girls Club of Tucson, players and cheerleaders showed up to the store at the mall in Tucson to help donate to the club and hand out $300 shopping sprees to each one of the kids.
It was a reminder of why we’re all here in the first place. My job was to just walk around and capture videos of the event, I was able to take a few moments and fully appreciate the scene.
These kids were grinning ear-to-ear walking around following these athletes. Although the players themselves may feel like kids sometimes, they’re seen as giants to these actual children, and they played the part perfectly.
It was a perfectly laid out event that saw the players get to express their true character around the kids.
On to Game Day...and that was a whole different experience unlike any other I’ve ever been to.
For people of my generation and demographic (I was born in 1999) this was somewhat of a big deal. Barstool Sports has become a media empire and it’s coincided right with when people of my age were going through their adolescent years. The names of Dave Portnoy, Big Cat, and PFTCommenter mean something to kids these days. As someone who has followed along with their site and blog for nearly a decade, it was a surreal moment to be there.
I showed up to the field hours before kickoff just to get the opportunity to see how they operate their business. They’re in the entertainment business more than the sport analyst business. Where 99% of every other bowl was attempting to create an informed, unbiased broadcast, Barstool strayed from the norm.
Their whole goal was entertainment, and they hit on that goal tremendously.
After sitting on the field to witness how they worked, I had the chance to meet some of the bigger personalities in the company. My first interaction was with the CEO, Erika Nardini. Given what Barstool tries to portray themselves as, it made it even more ironic that the person at the top of the company gave me the time of day.
Nardini runs arguably the biggest entertainment company on the internet, and had the time to stop and talk to the sports editor from The Athens Messenger. She took me over to Portnoy and that’s when I met him.
Part of the allure to the company is that they are seemingly normal people. I almost expected that to be true, but it still blew me away when I received the warm welcome from them all. They seemed genuinely interested in why I was there and all personally thanked me for supporting the company and showing up.
The internet is a battleground of differing opinions, especially on such a polarizing company like Barstool. From my experience though, they showed me nothing but grace.
It topped everything off that we got an instant classic of a football game. A second-half comeback sparked Ohio to a game-tying field goal at the end of regulation. In overtime, a gorgeously thrown ball into the back of the end zone from CJ Harris to Tyler Foster sent the sidelines and Athens into a roar as the Bobcats walked away with the 30-27 victory in OT.
I had to catch an early flight on Saturday to come home, but I already got all the excitement I needed on that night. The game was fantastic, Arizona was beautiful and I got to try and tell the story of Ohio football as they went on to grab only their fourth double-digit win season in program history.
Eric Decker is the Sports Editor for The Athens Messenger. For more coverage on his trip to Arizona, go to the Messenger website at www.athensmessnger.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.