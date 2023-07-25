Life is like a box of chocolates.
About half the chocolates suck.
As an opinionated person with more than a passing interest in the popular arts, I’ve often found myself on the opposite side of mass acclaim.
You know what I mean? A movie, or a song, or a TV series — sometimes even a person — comes along and is heralded by what seems like everybody as absolutely wonderful. You — watching, listening to, or assessing the “wonderfulness” — don’t get it.
You’re reminded of that children’s story, “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” Has the whole world gone mad?
Or, perhaps, there’s something wrong with you/me?
This brings me to “Forrest Gump.” The 1994 film, directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks, won six Oscars, including Best Picture, and is sometimes even included on lists of “Best Films Ever.”
Huh. I really don’t like it.
At the time of its awards dominance, there was some controversy over the fact that the motion picture academy would choose a sprawling epic with a simple moral message over more unusual and seemingly groundbreaking cinema.
This was, after all, the year of Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction,” and anti-Gumpers ate up that weird, violent, cynical film. Clearly, it wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but if was stylish and different. We’d never seen anything quite like it before.
I enjoyed “Pulp Fiction” for what it was: A star-studded mass introduction to the strange world of Tarantino, a filmmaker whose works are rarely boring, if not always 100% coherent. (Personally, I think some of his later films — “Django Unchained” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” for example, are more accomplished.)
So I wasn’t one of the Pulpers railing against the system, man. Nor am I among those who thought Hanks’ performance was one-note. He’s one of our greatest film actors, and his Forrest includes at least one moment (when he discovers he’s a father and wants to know if the boy is smart) that’s among his best.
I disliked the movie for what I perceive to be its message: Blindly adhere to authority, and all will be well. Ask questions or rebel, and you’re gonna die tragically. That is, essentially, the story of Forrest and Jenny, yes?
I have been told numerous times over the years that I completely misunderstand the message of the film. I’ve even watched it again on occasion to see if I was wrong. Nope. That’s still what I get out of it.
In retrospect, it seems the 1994 film with the most lasting impact is, in fact, “The Shawshank Redemption,” the prison drama with a twist that didn’t stand a chance at the time against the Gump/Pulp juggernauts. Time has a way of crowning the true classics.
I’ll continue to be odd man out on these things from time to time. It seems to be a family trait.
I was thrilled by “The Power of the Dog” (2021), a more recent, highly acclaimed and award-winning film. After watching it with my sister Margie, I asked her what she thought.
She yawned and said, “The fried chicken looked good.”
