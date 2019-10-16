And so came the time of year when the houseplants are brought back inside.
It seems to me there ought to be a Nobel prize for the botanist who comes up with a way to make plants grow to a certain size and then stop growing and instead just remain pretty much as they are, pretty much forever. That scientist, if he or she exists, has kept the discovery a secret.
Each spring I take out to the deck the plants who have done nicely over the winter. Houseplants are good for us. They clean the air and they add humidity, both of which are especially useful in the colder months, when our houses are buttoned up. Taking them outside when it’s warm is a nice way to repay them for services rendered.
But damn.
Let me tell you the stories of four houseplants that reside here.
The first is a jade plant. I purchased it for $1.50 in front of the Ideal Restaurant on East 86th Street in New York in 1987. It was comfortable in a four-inch clay flower pot. But it grew. And grew. And grew. Occasionally it would drop a little limb, four or five thick, leathery leaves on a small stem with a few whiskery roots. I’d stick the newly liberated plant into a peat pot with a little soil. (The idea of throwing away a perfectly good plant when I’d paid $1.50 for one seemed profligate to me.)
Before long, I had numerous pots filled with the now-much-larger original plant and its growing offshoots. I’d give them away when I could, though most stayed with me. They summered on my 11th-floor, south-facing balcony. But then I was called away to Kuwait. While there, I got word a freeze was expected in New York, so I called a friend and asked him to bring in my plants, and he said he would. He didn’t. When I finally returned home, my plants were dead, all but one tiny sprig – two leaves and a dinky bit of stem. I stuck it in a pot.
It grew. And grew. And grew. The whole process, except for the freezing part, repeated itself. I’ve left dozens of pots full of jade plants, all sprouted from that original, with friends and former friends and relatives (you can’t become a former relative) ever since. Still I have more than a dozen of them, all from the original, 33 years and many moves later. And they grow and grow and grow. And they drop little plantlets, all of which I dutifully put in soil in pots.
Then there is the Dracaena marginata, which is a plant you’d recognize. You sometimes see them for sale as little cylinders of wood that when stuck in potting soil, occasionally grow. It came in a little pot that my then-wife (you can become a former one of those) got for her office. She was not good with plants, so it was turned over to me. That was 20 years ago and I still have it.
Thing is, they keep growing, too – in Florida, they become medium-sized trees. So one has to lop off the ends and stick them back into the dirt. They take root and keep growing but aren’t as tall. When they crowd the pot, the cuttings thereafter need to be stuck into different pots. I have three pots the size of wastebaskets full of those now.
I still consider Skip a friend, despite the cactus.
Skip is a genuinely remarkable and thoroughly nice guy. He grew up poor and worked in some of the most hazardous jobs in West Virginia coalmines. He’s a poet. And he has a way with plants. (A second run of jade plants that I have are “spoon” jades; the only one I’ve ever seen in public is or was in the window at Casa Nueva. Skip gave me one of those four-or-five-leaf aspirational plants a dozen or so years ago and it and its offspring have thrived here ever since.) One day Skip gave me a small hunk of cactus, a few inches long. I stuck it in a pot with some dirt, not expecting much, though truth be told not hoping for much either because I don’t especially like cacti.
That was, what, 2007. The damn thing is now 6 feet tall, growing in all sorts of directions. Its spines are not long, but there are many of them. The root ball of the thing is, what, 7 or 8 inches in diameter, so it is desperately top-heavy. It has fallen over several times, each time landing on me. I have no idea what to do with it. I’d give it away to someone I don’t like, if someone I don’t like would promise to take care of it.
If Dr. Seuss had been a plant designer, he would have come up with the ponytail plant. It’s sometimes called the elephant foot tree. I had one for many years back East. It grew to a height of 9 feet. I had 12-foot ceilings there and don’t here, so I gave it away to a friend who did. (The same person who left my plants to freeze, he promptly killed my ponytail plant, too.) My first week here, I bought a tiny little ponytail plant at Walmart or Lowes, I don’t remember which. It’s 4 feet tall now and, unaware of the fate of ponytail plants that get too tall, it’s still heading for the ceiling.
It’s unfair, when you think about it. We have all kinds of animal shelters. But you can spay and neuter cats and dogs, and when those creatures reach a certain size they stop growing. Dogs and cats don’t shed puppies and kittens.
Last spring my house was full of plants before I moved them outside, where they grew and grew and grew. Now it’s autumn and my house is even more full of plants. I shall be finding homes for some of them, I think.
Given my experience, I have some advice: if you see me coming with a flowerpot under my arm, run. Run fast. Don’t look back.
And if I know where you live, move.
Editor’s note: Dennis E. Powell’s column appears every Thursday in The Athens NEWS. You can reach him at dep@drippingwithirony.com.
