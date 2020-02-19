If the world weren’t at stake, it would be the most hilarious situation comedy ever, despite the cheap laughs and obvious absurdity.
But the world is at stake, so we have to think of it as the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign instead.
For the last year, the semi-literate but superbly coiffed (when not shaven-headed) television persons who tell us what we think have assured a worried-but-bemused nation that Joe Biden could have the Democratic nomination almost for the asking, based on his not being Bernie Sanders and his having stood next to Barack Obama on several occasions.
What those appraisers of the public mood failed to take into account is that it’s highly unlikely that Barack Obama would be able to get the nomination this year, even as John F. Kennedy would have a hard time being recognized today as a Democrat. Also, Biden is a bit of a dunce or, as television news anchors would put it, “just like us.”
Not that it matters. An ill-considered phrase in New Hampshire cost Biden the all-important LDFPS vote, a bloc that is crucial for him to gain the nomination. Whether he can regain the confidence and support of the nation’s Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldiers remains to be seen.
Biden having been counted out, perhaps in part because he’s kind of dim, those covering the campaign began the frenzied search for another “narrative,” which this year means media-favored candidate who isn’t Bernie Sanders. They (for the moment) settled on a former mayor of New York (motto: “Not as bad as San Francisco – yet”) named Michael Bloomberg, who is pumping billions of his own dollars into, well, the media. Television and radio stations in primary states are literally sold out due to Bloomberg ad purchases, making it difficult for other candidates to purchase airtime.
And now Biden can’t even get his message delivered by Pony Soldiers.
This is a good time to mention the decreasing importance of party loyalty. The current president, Donald Trump, ran as a Republican, but there’s no evidence of his ever having been a Republican before he ran for president.
Not to be outdone, fellow New York billionaire Bloomberg used to be a Democrat. When he sought to become mayor in 2001, he discovered that the Democrats’ nomination had been pretty well stitched up by a guy named Mark Green, who politically resembled a much less colorful Anthony Weiner. Rather than try to defeat Green in a primary (which, by the way, had been scheduled for Sept. 11 but got postponed for the obvious reason), Bloomberg simply ran in the general election as a Republican, and won by a small plurality.
Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders is not now nor has he ever been (as he might say under oath to a congressional investigative subcommittee) a Democrat. Yes, he’s running in that party’s primaries and demanding that rules be changed to accommodate him (resulting this time around in changes that helped make the Iowa caucuses the rollicking good time that it became), but he is not a Democrat. That small datum was the kind of thing that once mattered, in the days when the unjustly condemned smoke-filled rooms gave us the likes of Abraham Lincoln and Franklin D. Roosevelt.
We really ought to get rid of presidential primaries entirely. They do no good and a great deal of harm. It is no tragedy if a national convention called for the purpose chooses a party’s presidential and vice presidential candidates. Yes, local political bosses, who have out-sized influence at such events, are unsavory, but they’re no more so than the slither (the proper collective noun for political consultants) of “political consultants” who seem always to have one foot – it should be two feet – in jail. For those of you inclined to disagree with me on this, here’s something to ponder: a pure convention system would not have given us Donald Trump. The primary system did.
The primary system is like an airline where everyone aboard gets a chance to fly the plane. Yes, the passengers would get to feel as if they’re a part of it all. But there would be a lot of crashes. The important part of the convention system, often overlooked, is that the passengers – that would be us – do get to select the destination. The pilot is a professional who has been hired to get us there safely.
Here’s an important tip for those seeking to follow the fortunes (actually, not a good word this time around, so let’s say “prospects” instead) of the various candidates: ignore the media prognosticators, and by that I mean ignore all of them all the time. They are never right. Example: candidates are being labeled as “viable” or failed based on one caucus, itself a disaster, and one small New England primary. Remember that in 2016 the "analysts" were armed with a heap of expensive polls and coverage of the entire campaign and they still got it wrong on the actual election day!
In the current system, candidates who might do a good job but who are free of embarrassing earlier-life audio and video clips don’t get much attention at all. Television becomes a betting parlor, with the latest polls breathlessly reported and the candidates’ views and proposals largely ignored. Snide one-liners on the Twitter website become national headlines, while well-thought-out position papers and complicated but meritorious proposals do not. (Another aside: Can we at least agree that the world would be a better and pleasanter and more placid place if there were no Twitter?)
For instance, what do you know about the candidate Amy Klobuchar? If you know anything at all, it’s that she once ate a salad with a comb because she had no fork and that it’s alleged that she is sometimes mean to employees. She is running for president, but have you seen coverage of her position on any issue? Have you seen a single line in print or second of broadcast coverage that might be of help in determining whether she would be a good or bad president? No, you haven’t. It doesn’t exist. I forgot to mention that on Smoking Crater Airlines the passenger-pilots are required to fly blindfolded.
For primaries to work, for elections to work, we must be an informed electorate. But today the means people used to employ to get information, the news media, have decided instead to become odds makers, to report only trivia and minor scandal – in short, not to do the real work.
I’m tempted to call our mass-media political reporters and anchors a name. But that would be unfair to the nation’s great Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldiers.
