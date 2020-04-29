We’ve always been encouraged to be positive, but the word has taken on a whole new meaning lately.
It’s a negative thing to test positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and a positive thing to test negative for it. The current thinking – subject to change, like everything with this pandemic – is that if you’ve tested positive for the virus, then negative, meaning you beat it, then positive for the antibodies it causes the body to produce, you’re in good shape. Maybe. Probably.
But this new – “novel” is the word sometimes used – coronavirus has been full of surprises. Who would have thought, for instance, that smoking protects people from the disease? Yet that’s the result of observations in several countries: tobacco smokers are less likely to contract the disease than nonsmokers, and when they do the symptoms are less severe. Weird, isn’t it.
It appears that nicotine, not smoking, is what does the trick. Smoking anything is bad for you, not so much because of the ingredient being sought (nicotine or, for some, tetrahydrocannabinol) but because of all the combustion byproducts that come along with it. Nicotine itself isn’t especially harmful and in some cases is helpful. (The jury is very much out on THC.)
The mechanism is actually poorly understood. What is known, though, is that in several populations surveyed, the percentage of COVID-19 victims who smoke (tobacco, not dope) is far lower than the percentage of smokers in those groups in general, and those who smoke and who contract the disease don’t as often undergo severe symptoms. No one knows exactly why. Researchers at New York University and the University of West Attica in Greece reported their surprising findings:
“This preliminary analysis does not support the argument that current smoking is a risk factor for hospitalization for COVID-19. Instead, these consistent observations, which are further emphasized by the low prevalence of current smoking among COVID-19 patients in the US (1.3 percent), raises the hypothesis that nicotine may have beneficial effects on COVID-19.”
The evidence is sufficiently compelling that in some places ER and EMS workers are wearing nicotine patches prophylactically. The researchers suggested that their findings “warrant an urgent investigation of the clinical effects of pharmaceutical nicotine on COVID-19 susceptibility, progression and severity.”
This all flies in the face of numerous government warnings and claims in the popular press that smoking (or vaping, which delivers nicotine without any smoke being involved) increases the risk of COVID-19. How that claim was arrived at is unknown. Perhaps it came from the same set of assumptions that led the same people to tell us not to wear masks to prevent spread of the virus.
(Please note that I am not suggesting that anyone take up smoking in hope of preventing COVID-19, because inhaling the concentrated smoke from anything is bad for your health. Instead, I’m noting one of many surprises that have come of this strange pathogen.)
You’ve probably heard a lot about ventilators. These are machines that force air into the body via tubes inserted into the lungs. Ventilators require that the patient be heavily sedated. They are helpful in many diseases and injuries, but in some cases of COVID-19 they may merely be the coup de grâce – they, combined with the sedatives, may be killing patients who might otherwise be saved.
Attention was drawn to this in an article this month in the highly respected STAT. The issue is blood oxygen level. Normally, if it falls below 93 percent saturation it’s thought that organ damage and death are soon to follow. But COVID-19 appears to be different, according to the article.
In fact, it appears that CPAP and BiPAP devices (normally used to treat sleep apnea and known to most of us primarily via television advertisements for devices that sterilize them) and ordinary nasal cannulas often produce better outcomes, the article continues, and the severe drop in oxygen saturation – sometimes in the 60-70 percent range – is not as harmful as was believed.
From the article: “[A]necdotally, [Scott] Weingart [a critical care physician in New York] said, ‘we’ve had a number of people who improved and got off CPAP or high flow [nasal cannulas] who would have been tubed 100 out of 100 times in the past.’ What he calls ‘this knee-jerk response’ of putting people on ventilators if their blood oxygen levels remain low with noninvasive devices ‘is really bad. . . . I think these patients do much, much worse on the ventilator.’”
Meanwhile, our medical system has dropped the ball on everything else in some places, allowing people suffering from other diseases to die, when treatment would have prolonged their lives. In New York, EMTs were told not to transport patients in cardiac arrest, so as to leave room for patients who were dying with (and possibly due to) ventilator tubes stuck down their throats. But the expected surge of COVID-19 patients never came. The Jacob Javits Center was made into a field hospital with 2,500 beds, most of which went empty; likewise the hospital ship USNS Comfort. Cancer patients and others in need of important treatments were pretty much on their own, or else prescribed less effective therapies. The result was that in those places the system failed everyone.
There has now been randomized testing in New York which tells us that about 3 million people there have had COVID-19, of whom about 17,000 have died. That means that in the place where the outbreak was most intense, the death rate among those infected was a little over one-half of 1 percent.
(Bear in mind that this year in the U.S. there were about 25,000 deaths from the seasonal flu, and that 250,000 people were tested for the flu. But the flu does not have a death rate of 10 percent. Instead, most people who have the flu stay home and get well, and don’t go to the doctor at all. Much the same is true, maybe even more so, of COVID-19.)
I know of one well-informed research physician who says that when all is done and dusted, the death rate will at maximum be about one third of 1 percent of those who contracted the disease – or about one-tenth the prediction made by the World Health Organization, which has served as a kind of clearinghouse of misinformation. Other reputable researchers now say it will be much lower than 0.33 percent.
In the U.S. the pandemic has been largely a New York thing – remove New York from the equation and the result is mortality roughly equivalent to a typical flu season, based on what we know now. We do not shut down the country, usually, for flu season.
Do note the phrase “based on what we know now,” because one undeniable aspect of this virus is that it has produced many surprises.
So stay positive, or negative, depending on the one that turns out to be better.
