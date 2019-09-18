If you have taken at face value the recent panicked coverage of vaping – deaths, illnesses, presidential pronouncements – then everything you know on the subject is wrong.
It’s a lot more complicated than has been reported, but even the simple stuff has been covered inaccurately.
I do not know if the universally misleading reports are willful or merely due to incompetence, but the facts are more interesting and of use in developing an informed opinion (though places such as Facebook have popularized the uninformed opinion, and you’ll now always find a hundred of those for every one of the informed variety).
Vaping, as it has come to be called, is a substitute for smoking, with vapor replacing smoke – hence the name. A heated coil filled with absorbent material turns liquid to steam-like vapor, which is inhaled. This is more healthful than inhaling smoke, because smoke – any smoke – contains all kinds of combustion products that, no two ways about it, are harmful to human respiration.
More than a decade ago it was discovered that a gadget could be built which allows a specially concocted liquid to carry flavors and even nicotine in the vapor, thereby giving smokers what they want with few or no unwanted side effects (lung cancer, emphysema, forest fires) common to smoking.
For a time this was praised as a safe and effective way to give up smoking, because, well, that’s what it is. There was criticism, but this invariably was at bottom hatred of the tobacco industry, which is an issue but a different issue. That criticism, now, is winning the day in no small part through the complicity of know-nothings in the news media who do not bother or do not know how to research their stories.
The federal government, believing that the U.S. Constitution contains in invisible ink the sentence, “That which can be regulated shall be regulated,” has decided to get into what had become a healthy industry of high-quality vaping devices and the liquids they use, called “juice” in the trade.
State governments have a dog in this fight. In 1998, 46 of those governments, including Ohio, entered into a contract with the tobacco companies, the “Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement,” which promised untold riches in the future. (Ohio alone was to receive billions of dollars.) The governments, of course, went ahead and spent the money they didn’t yet have.
To make things worse, from the fiscal point of view, fewer and fewer people were smoking, reducing the amount the tobacco companies would give the state and national rulers. (The problem is exacerbated by taxes on tobacco products – in Chicago, for instance, the tax on cigarettes is $7.42 per pack of 20 cigarettes.) People choosing something other than smoking is bad for government coffers, and local governments seem never to have heard of price elasticity of demand.
So, paradoxically, the governments and big tobacco are on the same side when it comes to vaping (though big tobacco has hedged its bets: Altria Group, which makes Marlboro and other cigarettes, invested about $13 billion – pocket change – late last year in the company that makes the Juul vaping device and its cartridges).
Now, all that is too complicated to fit into 30 seconds on the air or a brief tweet. But surely reporters can get it right when it comes to pertinent facts that ought to be at the top of the story, right? No?
No.
There has been wide coverage of some people – six, as I write this – having died, and several hundred others having gotten sick as a result of “vaping.”
What hasn’tbeen reported widely is that in almost every case the victims were not using nicotine-bearing “juice” but instead a product laced with tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly known as THC. It’s the reason people who smoke marijuana do so. Unlike nicotine, it’s a very fashionable compound. Because vaping is not harmful, as smoking is, there are medical marijuana products that use vaping rather than smoking as the delivery system, and THC vaping products are available in places where marijuana is legal. No one has gotten sick from these.
What have made people sick are bootleg fakes sold on the street. Last week, to give an example, police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, busted a lab they say was producing tens of thousands of fake vape cartridges, packaged to look like the legitimate stuff, containing THC and God only knows what else. Tests on other fakes show that bootleggers aren’t especially particular as to the ingredients they use. In the Wisconsin case the 20-year-old mastermind of this dope equivalent of bathtub gin was a fellow who had previously gained fame by selling sneakers online while he was in high school.
There have been a few instances of people getting sick from vaping nicotine-bearing “juice,” but these, too, were bootlegged or home-made.
The solution by Washingtonian logic to the problem of several hundred people getting sick by taking their dope via the products of shady bootleggers is not something that would be obvious to those of us outside government. It was given voice last week by that paragon of veracity and probity Donald John Trump: eliminate the flavors of vaping “juice” that might seem, in the estimation of bureaucrats, to be attractive to children. Instead, only tobacco-flavored products could be offered.
Perhaps aware of their own ineffectiveness, government persons – the same people who enriched a generation of small-engine mechanics by decreeing that gasoline must contain corn squeezings –already had made it illegal to sell vaping “juice” to those who aren’t yet 18 years old. Something more, they now say, needs to be done.
So here’s what let’s do, say the elected, appointed, and no-one-knows-how-they-got-there officials in Washington: Let’s regulate the flavors of commercial vaping products which have not gotten anyone sick and which haven’t killed anyone. Then children won’t vape, or so the story goes.
Of course, none of this has anything to do with bootleg THC cartridges, but it’s an easier story to tell. And to many in the news media, vaping is vaping. Many in the media are dunces.
It’s almost as if the gummint is trying to drive people back to tobacco, isn’t it?
Um, yup. The vaping industry no longer must turn to big tobacco for its nicotine. Synthetic nicotine has been available for years. And I know of companies that have dropped their tobacco-flavored varieties entirely because they did not want to deal with the tobacco companies, where one gets tobacco flavoring, at all. But if all “juice” must be tobacco-flavored there’s more money for the tobacco companies and therefore more money for the various governments.
Indeed, even the National Institutes of Health have noticed that the more money states receive from the tobacco settlement, the less the states try to get people to stop using tobacco.
It’s pretty clear that the government would rather people smoke than vape.
Which to some might be a story containing, silly as it might seem, actual facts.
You're half right. The government will soon regulate vaping too.
