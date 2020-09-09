There are now adults who have no real memory of the events of September 11, 2001.
This shouldn’t be a surprise — that day is to 2020 as Pearl Harbor was to 1960. Our generations have gotten compressed. There are people alive today who as children endured the privations of the great depression. There are more who trembled over the potential outcome of World War II. Still more remember when the fear of a Soviet sneak attack was part of daily life.
I doubt that many of us expected the kind of thing that shattered a warm and pleasant September day, 19 years ago this Friday, even as most of us didn’t expect that a new Asian contagion would bring the world to its knees this year. Life can be like taking an East Coast train: the picture out the window is constantly changing and every so often it is bleak.
Four paragraphs in and I’ve already diverted far from where I planned to be. Let’s see if I can find my way back.
People we can reasonably think of as grown-ups don’t remember the day that has come to be known as 9/11. They don’t know what that day meant at the time nor how it shaped the national mood, how it affected those who experienced it.
WOR Radio announcer Bruce Elliott once told me, a kid newswriter there at the time, about how he happened to be in the booth – most everything on radio was live at the time – and therefore broke in to the broadcast of the Giants game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, to announce the attack on Pearl Harbor. I’ve long wished there were an archive not just of the announcement but of the broadcasts for the day leading up to and the day after that chilling bulletin.
(I would myself go on to break into programs to deliver news bulletins a few times at WOR. The sense of history, of the shoes I was occupying but not filling, was not lost to me. It was the broadcasting equivalent of writing a casual in The New Yorker in its heyday. But I digress yet again.)
Just as everyone of a certain age has heard little clips of the Pearl Harbor announcement, or, more likely, of President Roosevelt’s “a day that will live in infamy” speech, our younger friends have seen the clips of the planes crashing in to the World Trade Center, of the towers crashing down on themselves a few hours later, which are horrifying, yes. But they don’t capture that day.
It’s not something that young people should wish they had experienced, because September 11, 2001 was a day of unrelenting terror. Every few minutes came word of some new tragedy or threat. Some – a plane crashing into the Pentagon, a plane crashing in Pennsylvania – turned out to be true. Others – a car bomb going off at the State Department – were not true. It wasn’t easy to sort out what was real because the entire day was so unbelievable that the word ceased to have meaning. That kind of thing happens when you’re watching scores of ordinary, living people leaping to their deaths from the upper floors of a burning skyscraper.
Now, nearly two decades later, we have a better idea of what was real and what wasn’t, so we can relive that day with less, though just as much horror and anguish.
Relive? Yes. The internet library archive.org has preserved 3,000 hours of television broadcasts from September 11, 2001 and the days thereafter, from leading domestic and overseas networks. It is viewable in real time, which is how it should be watched. Just as you could read the first chapter and the last page of a mystery novel and learn what some might think are the important bits, the parts in between are what provide meaning.
Before I go any farther, here’s the URL for the collection: https://archive.org/details/911.
A commonplace is to talk about the events people remember as snapshots, “Where were you when . . . ?” As a news guy it has been my fortune to live through many of those events, though none comes close to matching the sunny, clear day the towers came down. None caused the feeling of nausea that 9/11 did (and does).
We’ve grown timid lest we be “triggered” into feeling the full range of human emotions. (Note to young people: Those who led you in this direction have done you no favor, as you’ll discover when your generation’s equivalent of 9/11 comes to pass and you have no idea how to endure it.) For those of us who lived through that awful day, there are even now sensations, sentences, images that bring it all back.
Two weeks after the attack The Onion had a story headlined “American Life Turns Into Bad Jerry Bruckheimer Movie.” It was the usual Onion shtick, with made-up people saying made-up things. Only this time it wasn’t funny. And to this day I cannot make it tearlessly through the last paragraph, especially the final sentence:
“The collective sense of outrage, helplessness, and desperation felt by Americans is beyond comprehension. And it will be years before the full ramifications of the events of Sept. 11 become clear. But one thing is clear: No Austrian bodybuilder, gripping Uzis and striding shirtless through the debris, will save us and make it all better. Shocked and speechless, we are all still waiting for the end credits to roll. They aren't going to.”
When the air feels just so, when the sky is bright and blue and there is silence, I return to that day. In the New York area, where I was, it’s never silent because there are always jet airliners overhead, flying in and out of the region’s big airports. Not that day: aviation was grounded. Every instant was a snapshot. Allie, the horse in the paddock, was perfectly placid: how nice it must be to have no sense of what’s going on. (That sensation has appeared a few times during the current pandemic. The weeds in the yard and the tomatoes ripening are unaffected by how strange the world has become.)
Yet another digression. What I’ve been meaning to say is that people who do not remember 9/11 should go to the Internet Archive and relive in real time the events of that day. painful though they are.
Because if you don’t, you’ll never fully understand the world in which you live.
