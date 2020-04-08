Passover began last night. Today is Maundy Thursday in most of the Christian world.
Passover commemorates the last of the plagues of Egypt, when God visited death upon the first-born son in every home whose doorway was not marked with the blood of the sacrificed lamb, while the enslaved Jews marked their doorways and remained inside, their first-born sons spared. Its observance will continue through next Thursday.
Maundy Thursday is when Jesus washed the feet of His disciples before the Last Supper, when He instituted the Holy Eucharist, known to many as Holy Communion, and when He prayed alone in the garden before being arrested. The next day, tomorrow, Good Friday, He would be tried, scourged, crucified, and placed in the tomb. Sunday, Easter, the holiest day in Christianity, He would emerge from the tomb, having risen from the dead.
We are also entering the period during which our country is expected to endure the worst of the COVID-19 disease that has, as they say, gone viral. We hope and, many of us, pray for the modern equivalent of the lamb’s blood on the door post and lintel, behind which we hide in fear. We learn each day of some physician or nurse or researcher who has died for us.
“Greater love hath no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.” We all of us hope and perhaps believe that we would meet that test. I think we also would just as soon not find out. Worry not about that – the lonely God-man in the garden, in the events commemorated tonight, said that if it were possible He would rather that the cup pass Him by. It didn’t.
We have seen the gently amusing video of Fr. Paolo Longo, who hoped to stream Mass live to his parishioners, but who accidentally enabled the funny-effects filters. It reminds us that we can be joyful even in the worst of times; some would say especially in the worst of times, though I’m not there yet. (I was going to say that this is because I am a terrible sinner, but that would be wrong: alas, I’m a terrific sinner.)
Surely our dedicated clergy have noticed, perhaps with a chuckle, that the perfect subject for homilies and lessons has come while the churches and shuls are closed, so the powerful illustrations will go undrawn. (I hope the clergy are making notes anyway; the lesson will remain when the plague is gone, and they’ll tell it better than I do.)
The Old Testament is rife with plagues and disasters. They are all attributed to Divine retribution. When they are ended, it is through an appeal to God from someone who is utterly holy. If that is the requirement today, we may well be out of luck (out of grace, actually).
You don’t have to look very hard to find Bible-grade disasters beyond the plague that afflicts us: In Australia and California there have been vast and tragic fires, followed by floods and landslides; Africa’s crops are beset by locusts; recently there have been earthquakes in places that don’t often have them.
The Passover Seder, often celebrated at home, may have had special meaning this year, the remembered event seeming closer now than usual. (I was going to say closer than ever, but that is not true. For the Jewish people, terrible oppression and prayer for relief are never far away.) Even so, gatherings of those who would normally observe the Seder in groups were greatly diminished this year.
Celebrations of Holy Week, and especially the Triduum – Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Holy Saturday – are of necessity attenuated this year. The washing of the feet, the kissing of the cross, the baptisms and confirmations of adult converts to Catholicism, for instance, either won’t take place or will be far different, as will be the celebration of Easter itself. Many churches of all denominations will have services streamed online (without the decorative computer effects, it’s hoped), so you might want to check with your house of worship, if you’re moved to participate.
While the coming together and the sanctified spectacle will be reduced, there may be a deeper connection this year than in most others to the events being honored. A year with minimum communal celebration may end up being one of maximum meaning.
Secular observances of what non-believers call Easter will be limited, too. There will be no public Easter egg hunts. There will be no Big Doorbuster Easter Furniture Sale. The Easter bunny may have a job in a laboratory someplace. There won’t even be any fresh Peeps – the factory is shut down due to the virus outbreak.
I’ll take part in Mass online, as I try to do each day. Between now and Easter I will watch “The Passion of the Christ.” I’ll also watch a recent favorite of mine, “Risen,” which I especially like because it depicts Jesus as someone who would be loved and followed. If I’m willing to welcome the songs into my head for a few weeks, I might even watch “Jesus Christ, Superstar,” which is lovely and not sacrilegious in my estimation. (Bear in mind, my theological estimation counts for absolutely nothing.)
And I will, as I hope you do in these awful times, have faith that we’ll get through all this and, where we can, be better for it.
I pray. I know that I’m scarcely the one to give advice to God. Still, I pray.
I am a believer, for many reasons. In part it’s because I am a coward and do not want to spend eternity in Hell, comforted only by the thought that I was too clever to fall for all that religious stuff.
And in part it is because in times such as these it is good to have Someone to turn to for hope and grace and consolation.
