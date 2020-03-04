The word “pandemic” is being thrown around a lot lately, as if a pandemic is something tremendously rare and apocalyptic. Pandemics aren't rare and usually aren’t apocalyptic, though there are exceptions.
Let’s look at the definition provided by the World Health Organization: “A pandemic is the worldwide spread of a new disease.”
The WHO offered that explanation as part of its response to the swine flu in 2010, which killed more than 200,000 people worldwide.
Pandemics are often the result of new versions of the flu. That’s because influenza is the result of a virus, and viruses are highly mutagenic – they change very quickly. They’re also very small and work at a level that many other pathogens don’t, which is why the things that usually work to knock down bacterial infections have no effect at all on viruses.
“The human body is a great place for a virus to reproduce,” Dr. James R. Gaskell, Athens County City-County Health Commissioner, mentioned when we spoke late last week. One gets infected with a virus. It reproduces and mutates. Most of the mutations result in nothing interesting, but every so often one hits what to it is the developmental jackpot.
We had begun by talking about the Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918-1920, which killed as many as 100 million people worldwide. As the statistic suggests, it was one nasty customer. But it was actually worse than the number indicates. (I was trying, unsuccessfully, to get local statistics from that outbreak.)
“It wasn’t just a respiratory infection; it was also hemorrhagic,” Dr. Gaskell pointed out. That means that it led people to bleed from the nose, ears, and, well, elsewhere. They often suffocated on their own bloody sputum. What’s more, it was very fast-acting, with reports of people going from perfectly well to agony and death in the space of a day. “There were people falling dead in the street,” Dr. Gaskell said. The majority of deaths of those who didn’t die outright from hemorrhage died from opportunistic bacterial pneumonia that quickly followed. (People who are killed by the flu even now often actually die of subsequent pneumonia.)
Obsessed as we have become in assigning blame for problems instead of solving them, let’s get that out of the way before we proceed further. Spanish influenza had nothing to do with Spain. The first case, “patient zero” as the popular term goes, is believed to have been a soldier at Fort Riley, Kansas. He came down with a new strain of the H1N1 flu virus. (H1N1 was the base virus, too, in 2010’s swine flu strain; in 1918 we had no idea what the hell it was, and it was treated, ineffectively, as Pfeiffer’s bacillus, a bacterial infection.) We didn’t know much at all about viruses then, and we don’t know enough about them now.
Private Albert Gitchell, a camp cook, was the first known patient. On March 11, 1918 he reported to the dispensary with what seemed to be a cold. By the end of that day, several others showed up displaying the same symptoms. Within a month, the number had jumped to more than a thousand. Several hundred would die.
Other factors then conspired to exacerbate its spread. Though President Woodrow Wilson had campaigned on a promise of keeping the U.S. out of it, America was headed into World War I. That’s why there were many thousands of soldiers encamped at Fort Riley. It’s also why there was a strict prohibition on coverage of military things, including disease outbreaks. Our soldiers would carry the microbe to the world.
Because the warring nations didn’t want each other to know that they were suffering from a terrible epidemic, it wasn’t until the disease hit Spain, which wasn’t at war, that it became widely publicized. Hence the “Spanish” influenza.
The disease swept the United States and the world, killing many millions by the end of 1918. Columbus, Ohio, bragged that only 312 persons per 100,000 people living there had succumbed, and it was justified in doing so: the rate was much higher in other cities in both Ohio and the rest of the country. For example, in Cincinnati well over 2,000 people died in the epidemic. The WHO estimates the mortality rate at 2 to 3 percent, with about a third of the population of the world coming down with the disease.
I haven’t found statistics for Athens, but know anecdotally of deaths at the Athens Lunatic Asylum and among soldiers sent from Athens to fight in the war.
Public gatherings, including church services, were prohibited in many places. Bodies were buried in mass graves. Tents were erected on hospital lawns to handle the overflow of patients.
The epidemic came in waves. The first, and worst, was over by the end of 1918, but there was a resurgence in the spring of 1919, and another in early 1920. Before it was over, it had killed about 675,000 people in the U.S. It killed 43,000 American soldiers who had mobilized for the war – nearly as many as died in combat. Notes one report, “[T]he influenza epidemic was so severe that the average life span in the U.S. was depressed by 10 years.” It killed 10 times as many people as had died in all of World War I. (Though he didn’t die from it, its sufferers included President Wilson, who collapsed at the peace conference in France.)
Of course, the flu is always a tremendous killer, every single year. I was much taken with this current statement from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “Based on National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) mortality surveillance data available on Feb. 27, 2020, 6.9 percent of the deaths occurring during the week ending Feb. 15, 2020 were due to P&I [pneumonia and influenza]. This percentage is below the epidemic threshold of 7.3 percent.”
Let that soak in. Nearly 7 percent of all the deaths in the U.S. from Feb. 9 through Feb. 15 this year were from influenza and associated pneumonia. As many as 45 million people in the U.S. have had or have the flu this season, the CDC says, and as many as 46,000 have died of it. Part of the problem is that one can spread the flu before showing any symptoms of it.
In addition, we’re currently suffering from the pandemic tabloidization of another virus, the SARS-CoV-2 corona virus that produces an illness called Covid 19. It is related to the SARS-CoV corona virus that caused the 2002 SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak and to the MERS-CoV corona virus responsible for the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome first reported in 2012.
“We have enough numbers to be useful,” said Dr. Gaskell. “SARS kills about 10 percent of those infected, and MERS about 30 percent. The current outbreak [Covid 19, resulting from SARS-CoV-2] seems to have a mortality rate of 2 to 3 percent” (though the World Health Organization raised the international rate to 3.4 percent on Wednesday). Most of those infected range from asymptomatic to a little sick to quite sick but not fatally so.
While the earlier two coronaviruses were more lethal, they occurred before absolutely everything became political.
We don’t know a lot about it yet, but barring truly shocking changes in the speed of transmission of SARS-CoV-2, we’re each more likely to die of the flu. Fortunately, the things you do to prevent both diseases are nearly identical (and entirely identical if you discount the availability of influenza vaccine): Wash your hands with soap, often. Don’t cough and sneeze on each other. Don’t touch surfaces in public places, and if you do, wash your hands thoroughly before you scratch your nose or rub your eyes.
If you’re sick, stay home. If you’re reallysick, consult your doctor – not politicians or television anchors or, for that matter, me.
Editor’s note: Dennis E. Powell’s column appears every Thursday in The Athens NEWS. You can reach him at dep@drippingwithirony.com.
