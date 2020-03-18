Welcome to spring! Well, welcome to spring if you’re reading this after 11:49 p.m. Thursday, anyway.
This is in fact the earliest that the vernal equinox has arrived in any of our lifetimes – last time it was this early was 1896. Usually, the sun’s center crosses the equator on its way north on March 20 or 21. (Yes, I know, the sun does no such thing – it’s the tilt of the Earth that makes it seem so. So, it’s the time the center of the sun appears to be directly overhead to a person standing, or more likely treading water, at the equator in the western Indian Ocean.)
It will be tomorrow in the Indian Ocean when that happens; it’ll be only 11 minutes until tomorrow when it happens here. The fact that it will take place on March 19 instead of March 20 (or, as the general rule goes March 21) is really a technicality. I thought it might be good to begin with something that’s happening now and that isn’t worrisome.
Spring would be arriving at 11 minutes before midnight on March 20 if this were not a leap year. But it doesn’t arrive outside the usual March 20-21 span every leap year – so what’s the deal?
As the astronomer Bob Berman skillfully explains in The Old Farmer’s Almanac, we do a lot of things to accommodate the fact that the universe is inexact. The world isn’t perfectly round, our orbit around the sun isn’t perfectly circular, and – this is the important part for our discussion – a year isn’t exactly 365 days long. We compensate for this in a few ways.
Our quadrennial leap years, such as 2020, make up for the fact that a year lasts about 365 and a quarter days. But it’s not exactly 365 and a quarter days long, so more adjustment is needed, which is why most years ending in 00 are not leap years. Most? Yessiree, when the first two digits of a year ending in 00 are divisible by four – 1600, 2000 – that year is a leap year (except for the year 4000, but I’ll write about why that is when it happens – be sure to remind me).
You’ll notice that 2000, 20 years ago, is on that list. It should have been a leap year, but it wasn’t. (We also have the occasional “leap second,” which keeps our time precise in the cosmic swing of things, and which basically only bothers people who have incredibly accurate wristwatches that are suddenly a second off.)
For all of this (well, not for leap seconds) we can thank Pope Gregory XIII. He, along with scholars and astronomers (who at the time were largely associated with Catholic universities and related institutions invented by the Church), noticed that the calendar and reality were falling out of sync. The Julian calendar that had been in use since 46 BC was fairly accurate but over time its inaccuracies, noted above, added up. As a result, the day that came after Oct. 4, 1582 was October 15, 1582, which brought our calendar back in tune with the observed world.
While these adjustments keep our calendar more accurate, they do move things around a little and can cause the occasional bump, such as this year.
And that’s why when we were little (if we’re old enough) spring began on the 21st, and then the 20th. Likewise, the summer solstice most frequently happens on June 21, though this year (but not next), it will be on June 20. That’s the day the sun appears the farthest north in the sky and when the hours of daylight in the northern hemisphere begin to lessen.
This year, in fact, summer will be a little longer than usual. The autumnal solstice, when the sun will be directly overhead to anyone paddling around the Pacific Ocean at the equator, will be at 8:31 a.m. our time on Sept. 22.
So how does one observe the moment when spring arrives? One doesn’t. There’s nothing so see. I guess you could do a little dance or something. It’s the same thing with the other changes of season. Nothing to see here. It’s not like an eclipse or meteor shower or something.
But celebrate the arrival of spring we should. Spring brings warmth. And warmth is right now an especially good thing. It also brings humidity, and as I’ve mentioned, humidity is a good thing given the current situation. (You needn’t take my word for it: new research shows that warm weather and high humidity reduce the transmission of the coronavirus that has plagued us these last few weeks and altered – and in some cases ended – our lives.)
That is of course good news. But we are missing something very important if we fail to renew our appreciation of how quickly things can change. Consider how long ago the Super Bowl seems to have been. It was six weeks ago. Now think of how everything has changed since then.
The modern standard for sudden change in our national life has been the events of Sept. 11, 2001. But this is different. It can and in some cases will kill us or those we care about. It is spread throughout the land, indeed throughout the world. And how effective or ineffective it will be in bringing about our end is up to us. It’s our responsibility how this all turns out. Our individual responsibility.
(I’m preparing to write a book, “The Toilet Paper Cookbook,” for those who forgot to buy anything else, but suitable recipes are hard to find.)
It is sad to see the behavior of some young people, in places like New York and here, who have apparently adopted the notion that they have no responsibility to those more at risk than themselves. We hoped for better, but ethics isn’t a popular subject, never mind practice, anymore it seems.
I’ve digressed a little, but not really.
Spring begins, unusually, at 11:49 tonight. It ends at 5:44 p.m. June 20.
I think it is worth taking a moment to wonder how our world will be at the next change of season, and to think about what can happen all of a sudden, no matter the season.
