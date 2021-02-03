You may have heard the story that broke late last week about the fellow whose exotic sex play involved a Chinese-made gadget called a “chastity cage,” a mechanical contraption that somehow encased his private parts and was manipulated electronically by his girlfriend.
That alone might seem odd enough, but that’s not the story, which is that the damned thing was attached to the internet. And it got hacked. He very nearly did, too. His escape, even after he paid the hacker $1000 (in, of course, Bitcoin), involved bolt cutters. He experienced some minor physical injuries, but he did not lose his dignity, because you can’t lose what you didn’t have to begin with.
The dangers of the internet have become more elaborate. (I was going to say “sophisticated,” but the anecdote above precludes it.)
You certainly have heard about the whole GameStop (BlackBerry, AMC, Bed Bath & Beyond, etc.) stock debacle. The stock shares weren’t worth very much because the companies aren’t worth very much. Hedge funds, about which more in a minute, shorted the shares, which is to say placed bets that the companies’ share values would continue to decline.
Then some people in an often-sketchy internet site called Reddit, specifically on a “subReddit” called r/WallStreetBets, decided to manipulate those shares’ prices for, literally, fun and profit. If enough of them bought in, the share prices would be driven up. By the nature of short selling this would force the hedge funds to buy back the shares at the far higher prices. Thus, a $10 share, priced at $10 because that’s what it was worth, rose to nearly $500. (The hedge fund people had erred in letting it be known they were taking the short positions, which made them sitting ducks.)
The principle is in its way similar to the penny stock email game. I have received, and you might have as well, email messages containing stock tips along the lines that some company trading for 15 cents per share would soon be at $3. The idea behind “pump and dump” as it is called, is that if many people receiving the email buy the stock, its price will indeed rise due to demand. What isn’t mentioned is that there is no other reason to buy the shares and that sooner or later they will crash back down to their original level or lower. By then, the people who sent the email have long since cashed out. It is unethical and perhaps illegal.
The denizens of r/WallStreetBets call themselves “degenerates” and “autists.” The mastermind in the current caper, Keith Gill, with the user name “DeepF**kingValue”, turned $50,000 into $50 million, at least briefly. Whether it’s illegal remains to be seen. Not that it matters, but the rules of r/WallStreetBets specifically prohibit what’s been done there: “Don’t post for the purpose of instigating or coordinating a group buying effort to move the market for a security. For example, posting to encourage others to buy call options so that market makers will be forced to delta hedge their short positions.”
The reportage suggests that the only losers are hedge funds who, it is implied, have it coming. That’s not necessarily so. While it is true that there are some hedge fund billionaires – Tom Steyer, the former Democratic presidential wannabe, for instance – the chief justification for hedge funds is to act as diversifiers, almost insurance policies. You place most of your money in shares you intend to hold in the hope and belief that their value will grow, but you put some of it in hedge funds – hence their name – that return value if things don’t go according to plan. It’s why you buy fire insurance on your house: you don’t expect it to burn down, and if it doesn’t you’re out the premiums you paid. But if it does, you haven’t lost everything. Hedge funds are an extreme form of diversification, and a lot of pension funds – do you have a company or union pension? a 401k? – are invested in them. What’s more, banks may have hedge fund exposure, and funds selling their long-term securities to cover their short positions can drive down the prices of good shares. Ruining hedge funds is not a particularly noble thing.
Many who joined in the party on r/WallStreetBets will lose their investments and in some cases far more when the shares crash back down and get reconnected to the companies’ value. Those who borrowed money to join the party are likely to lose all they have or hope ever to have. It’s fun until somebody gets hurt.
And that brings us to another malicious internet stunt, QAnon, which began life as a joke. It’s a troll, invented in late 2017 on a virtual toxic waste dump called 4chan.org, the same folks who phonied up the successful “Pizzagate” troll a year earlier.
A word about 4chan and similar sites, such as the on-again, off-again 8chan, sometimes called “infinity chan”: They are gathering places of persons who create internet memes, look for things they can break, delight in antisemitism, racism, and more, and post porn images and clips in recognition of the nonexistent chance of their ever having actual sex with another living person. They break things because they can and because they think it’s fun. They vociferously supported Donald Trump because they thought it was funny. They referred to him as GEOTUS, for “God Emperor Of The United States.” (The motto of r/WallStreetBets is, by the way, “Like 4chan found a bloomberg terminal.”)
In October 2017, bolstered by success in the Pizzagate troll, a typically anonymous 4chan user posted to 4chan’s “politically incorrect” board. pretending to be a highly ranked government official with “Q-level clearance,” whatever that is. The series of anonymous posts were sometimes signed “Q.” They became more and more ridiculous, stuff that no one with two working brain cells would ever believe. That turned out to be no problem.
It was something the pitiful incels of 4chan could get behind, so they took it outside their virtual (and often real) mom’s basement. The result was, in their view, a hilarious success: Before long, an organization called QAnon existed. Several QAnon adherents got elected to Congress. Trump unironically supported QAnon in tweets and at rallies. There were many QAnon shirts and flags at the U.S. Capitol January 6. The one guy you remember from that day, Jacob Anthony Chansley, the painted, bare-chested fellow with the horned hat, is a QAnon guy who of course lived with his mother.
You can look it all up yourself, though I do not recommend it unless you’re strong of stomach and unbothered by wholesale psycho-pathological dysfunction. Crowds and mobs, real or virtual, make intelligent people stupid and stupid people loud.
The internet isn’t just scam emails anymore, and no amount of regulation can eliminate human misbehavior. The organized malevolent lunacy has metastasized, filling whole regions of the internet with those who seek to manipulate and, apparently, those who seek to be manipulated, people who would put their heads — not just other parts — into online cages, and people who would encourage them to do it.
It’s fun until someone gets hurt, indeed.
Editor’s note: Dennis E. Powell’s column appears every Wednesday in The Athens NEWS. You can reach him at dep@drippingwithirony.com.
