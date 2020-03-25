My first little cough led to a kind of shudder, as it does nowadays.
What if I have it?
Now. Every spring for the 15 years I’ve lived here, I’ve gotten a bit of a cough, runny nose, and so on. There is something that grows here that this time of year invariably gives me what amount to the symptoms of a mild cold.
I’ve also caught a cold from time to time, and I’ve memorably had the flu a time or two, always early in the year – late winter or early spring.
That which we usually shrug off we cannot afford to shrug off this year. Which isn’t to say that we should go berserk with worry.
There’s been a lot of whining – primarily by those who comb their own hair before appearing in front of television cameras, now that the persons hired to comb their hair for them have been sent home – over the lack of on-demand testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
There has been to my knowledge no general testing, which is to say testing of an entire population (of a town or community) to determine the incidence of that virus. This kind of testing would be of considerable academic use, because it would let the epidemiologists know just how virulent the thing is, a datum that it would be good to have. And at some point there will be an antibody test that will let researchers survey how many people did have the infection.
But I suspect that kind of test now, were its results made public, might do more harm than good.
Here’s why: SARS-CoV-2 can, as we know, produce an extremely serious, even fatal, illness among those who contract it. Stopping it is therefore very important. (If you’ll forgive my saying so, stopping annual influenza, which kills tens of thousands of people in the U.S. every year, is too.)
Let us look at the statistics that we doknow: of those who test positive for the COVID-19 disease, on the order of 1 percent die. Obviously, the more people who get the virus, the more people will die of it. A statistic that we are rarely being given is how many people who have symptoms sufficient to justify testing end up with negative tests. Here’s what the U.S. Surgeon General had to say about it on Sunday: “A note on testing – not all labs are reporting yet (or promptly), but the ones that do, report that 90 percent of tests (which are usually people exposed or with symptoms) are COVID-19 negative. That means even among the highest-risk people, most don’t have coronavirus.”
(Let’s note that many of the tests currently in use have a small percentage of false-negative or, in fewer cases, false positive results.)
The latest national numbers, as of 10:04 a.m Wednesday, continue the trend, with 53,192 testing positive and 299,928, or 85 percent of those at risk enough to justify the test, with negative results. So the overwhelming majority of those who exhibit symptoms do not have the disease. Of the relatively small percentage who do have the virus, about 1 percent will die. This is true even in hotspots such as New York.
And of course most people do not have symptoms at all, haven’t been knowingly exposed, and therefore haven’t been tested. Only those who there’s reason to believe might be infected are tested.
The wild card is the asymptomatic carriers of SARS-CoV-2, those who do have the disease but have no symptoms. We do not know how many of them there are. It could be virtually none or it could be a great many. As a result, we need to be careful.
The best way to do this is for all of us to assume that absolutely everybody else has the disease. If it’s generally thought that 1 percent of 10-15 percent will get sick and die of the virus, we’re not likely to take that much care. Instead, some of us will behave in the fashion of those sterling products of higher education who were seen on Florida’s beaches 10 days ago. (I do wonder what would have happened had Florida officials announced that COVID-19 produced permanent impotence and made beer taste bad forever. I suspect it would have cleared the beaches and produced impressive levels of social distancing.)
Failure to announce the actual numbers, to the extent that they’re known, therefore probably saves tens, perhaps hundreds, of thousands of lives. But it also causes a kind of national hypochondria, which isn’t as bad, though it’s not harmless, either, when it results in panic.
A number of years ago, I innocently included in a newscast on WOR Radio one Saturday the minor news item that the New Jersey health department was going to begin keeping statistics on a newly emerged illness, at the time called “Lyme arthritis.” (It had been discovered near Lyme, Connecticut, and had been given the name by apparently bigoted persons who thoughtlessly failed to consider how it might result in the mistreatment of Nutmegs who visited New York, Rhode Island or Massachusetts.)
I read the story, three or four lines long, near the end of the newscast. Then I spent the rest of the day answering the telephone. Everyone in New York, it seemed, wanted me to diagnose their aches and pains as proof that they had Lyme arthritis. I took to telling them that if they believed they were sick, they should call the doctor, not the radio station.
In the current case, I’d encourage them also not to call the politicians. I do not know if you’ve followed the daily White House announcements having to do with COVID-19. They’re not especially informative, but they’re highly instructive. The politicians go on at some length congratulating each other and explaining in detail how they have moved things, mostly money, from one pile to another pile (and ascribing all things good and wise to the godlike graces of Donald Trump, in the fashion of Mao’s underlings of days long ago).
They talk about how many masks or ventilators or whatever have been ordered. They describe how they have all talked to each other and what fine and important people they all are. What they do not do is tell us a single thing that is being done for people who are sick or likely to get sick. For that, we have to await the actual doctors, who in due course are given the podium. After which reporters and the president exchange accusations.
We do tend toward hypochondria. While that makes us less carefree than we otherwise would be, sometimes, as now, it may be justified. It is a good thing that when I coughed my first little annual cough I paused to wonder whom I might have infected and who might have infected me. The answer in both cases is “no one,” but asking the question is a good thing.
Maybe to some extent it’s alwaysa good thing. If you give someone this infection (or the flu, or any of a multitude of other communicable diseases, some not unknown to anyyear’s spring breaker), you might have killed them or someone close to them.
The inverse is true, too, giving you tworeasons to keep your distance.
Editor’s note: Dennis E. Powell’s column appears every Thursday in The Athens NEWS. You can reach him at dep@drippingwithirony.com.
