Halloween used to be celebrated on, you know, Halloween.
It also used to be a bigger and smaller thing than it is today. And by “today” I mean nowadays, not this particular day, which happens to be Halloween, not that anyone would notice.
Looking back, I can point to some Halloween high spots and one especially bittersweet memory, from when the holiday (if that’s the word) was for kids.
It was Halloween that introduced me to the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. Much has been made recently of the flavorful delight that one experiences when something sweet is tempered ever so slightly by a little bit of salt. Well, the H.B. Reese Candy Company had it all figured out many decades ago, as I discovered on Halloween night when I was 9 years old and had my first Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.
It was Halloween that introduced me to the wonder that is the Heath bar, the heavenly invention of L.S. Heath. While it’s still pretty durn good, in its original form, before the company got bought up, it was crunchy heaven. The chocolate on top of the bar of what it called “English Toffee” was thick and smooth. Sometimes it would come off in one piece, and real Heath bar connoisseurs learned how to consume all the chocolate while leaving the crunchy center slab intact for consumption by itself. It, too, had that hint of salt that made it tasty, not cloying.
Halloween was when kids became candy experts. On a single night one might gain the important knowledge that a fresh and crispy Butterfinger is a whole nother thing from an older, solid, stale one, having gotten at different homes examples of both varieties.
Of course, the Halloween take could be dangerous. I’m not talking about people putting needles in apples and similar things (that to my mind mostly didn’t happen but were a fine marketing tool for packaged-candy companies, throwing delectable treats like fresh popcorn balls pretty much out of business).
Instead, I’m thinking of the tooth-yanking terror that was the Holloway’s Slo Poke.
This was a sort of sucker, a chocolate-coated slab on a stick. The interior was caramel, but not your ordinary caramel. This stuff was tenacious. You could not take a bite of it. You could scrape the chocolate off with your teeth if you wanted, in a variation of the Heath bar method of consumption, but woe to you if you bit down on the caramel inside. You wouldn’t get very far, and your teeth would get stuck. Panic would set in as you realized that you were one of those unfortunate children condemned to life forever with a Holloway’s Slo Poke sticking out of your mouth.
But as is true of most of the terrors of childhood (such as the stern warning that if you crossed your eyes they would get stuck that way), the Slo Poke trap would eventually prove a false alarm and one’s teeth would somehow be freed. That’s why you hardly ever see a grownup walking around with a caramel sucker firmly affixed to his face. (Yeah, I know – the kids who didn’t escape the Slo Poke tooth lock eventually starved. Right.)
Halloween was when children got introduced to new kinds of candy. Some neighbors offered treats that kids had never seen or even heard of before. In my case it was the fine work of Messrs. Reese and Heath, and some less-remarkable products as well, though the Zero bar is worthy of honorable mention.
But it was also a time for neighborhood. I grew up in the semi-country, where there were farms but also places where people lived who worked in town. We all knew each other, and on Halloween night all the kids would be brought to the house of Carl Hunt, who lived across our pond from us.
He had a tractor and a big flatbed hay trailer, and every kid would climb aboard. Then he would take us from house to house, so we’d all invade at once. There was a code: houses that welcomed tiny monsters would leave the porch light on, and those that didn’t wouldn’t. After a house had been assaulted, its residents would get in the car and drive to some neighborhood spot, often the Gregorys’ place in the little plain by the creek, around the bend at the bottom of the hill.
In due course, the wagonload of children would arrive there, too. And there would be a wonderful outdoor party in the chill autumn air, the time of year when one can just begin to see his breath, and it is exciting and hopeful for some reason. There would be a bonfire and hot dogs, and marshmallows would be burnt black because it was just too tempting when you have actual permission to experiment with fire. A flaming marshmallow is exciting, but its taste afterwards leaves much to be desired. A crunchy black hot dog has nothing to recommend it. It isn’t good to eat, and it does nothing interesting while attaining its blackened awfulness.
I remember those Halloweens, most especially the last one I attended. I was getting a little old for Halloween, anyway, and there were other things on my mind that night. I left the festivities early, having decided to walk the mile or so home instead of waiting to ride with my mother and sisters.
My thoughts were elsewhere, and the walk home, under a waxing gibbous moon (which was good, because there were no other lights; the road trailed through the woods), gave me an opportunity to ponder – no, revel in – them. Her name was Jean. She was to this day the prettiest girl I’ve ever seen. And we recently had confessed our love to each other – a difficult and thrilling thing, when you’ve never done it before. With certainty and confidence available only to the young, we had figured out how unrelentingly wonderful our lives would be.
(Of course, this didn’t come to pass, at least not together. I know of a zillion couples who pledged their hearts to each other before they were old enough to drive, and only two who actually brought it to fruition. We were not among them, largely because I was young and stupid. I am no longer young.)
I think I knew that night that it was my last neighborhood Halloween, and therefore my last real Halloween. The people in the neighborhood scattered, and the town encroached. The pond is gone and apartment buildings got constructed and the autumn moon now looks down on another cookie-cutter suburb.
But it was a time, and it did happen, and I remember it.
Editor’s note: Dennis E. Powell’s column appears every Thursday in The Athens NEWS. You can reach him at dep@drippingwithirony.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.