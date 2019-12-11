You could think of this column as four days late, but I prefer to view it as 362 days early, 2020 being a leap year.
On Dec. 8 of next year, it will have been 40 years since the death of John Lennon. Millions heard about it when Howard Cosell announced the sad news on “Monday Night Football” on ABC.
Lennon, who had come to fame with the Beatles and had gone on to successful solo and philosophical-political careers, had been shot outside the Dakota apartment building on Central Park West by a pudgy little guy named Mark David Chapman, who had come from his home in Hawaii to do it. Chapman had gotten Lennon to autograph his new album, “Double Fantasy,” then, a little later, shot him in the back as he walked away.
I didn’t learn of Lennon’s death from Cosell, the most imitated voice of his generation, because I was living north of New York City in an area bereft of television reception. I’d be startled by the news the next morning, when I got up in the dark to get ready for the two-hour train ride to Grand Central for my second day writing for one of the supermarket tabloids. I’d been in New York for a couple of years, but this was my first job in Manhattan.
I had gone to work for STAR Magazine, and that very night one of the most famous people in the world was murdered about 30 blocks from the office.
(My first day had been inauspicious. Rupert Murdoch, owner of STAR Magazine, had planned to start a new morning daily in New York, The Sun. In preparation for this, he had brought in a boatload of Australian reporters and editors. When plans for the paper fell through, he sent them all to STAR, and a few of them decided we should go to lunch together at Costello’s, the newspaper bar that had become the expat reporters’ bar. Lunch came in pint glasses. Many pint glasses.)
By wrenching coincidence, I had on the ride home that first day read the Playboy interview with John and his wife, Yoko Ono. They had been portrayed as clownish characters the previous few years, but I’d gone to sleep the night he was murdered thinking that I actually liked the guy and looking forward to running into him in the city sometime.
The next few days would teach me a lot about a tactic of news reporting, from a bygone day, that survived now only in the tabloids. It was as close to the bone as it gets.
The three big tabloids – STAR Magazine, The National Enquirer and The Globe – were in constant, bitter competition. We even had spies in each other’s newsrooms. Wet behind the ears, I had no idea it was this vicious, but I’d learn my second day on the job.
By noon on Dec. 9, 1980, I knew several Lennon-related things: We had paid someone in the telephone company a large sum of money – in the thousands of dollars, it was said – for the phone number of Yoko. The National Enquirer had paid someone in the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office a large sum of money to make a photograph of Lennon’s body on the slab. And The Enquirer’s Pablo Fanjves had somehow finagled an interview with Yoko, which hadn’t yet taken place.
(Fanjves, with whom I’d worked briefly at The Fort Lauderdale News and Sun Sentinel, would later be famous due to his appearance as an early prosecution witness in the O.J. Simpson murder trial.)
It turned out that the STAR didn’t buy the phone number in hope of getting an interview of our own. No, instead we were going to phone Yoko to tell her that The Enquirer would be running the slab picture on its cover, thereby scotching the Fanjves interview. (I do not remember whether it worked; The Enquirer certainly ran the picture, but I don’t know if the interview went ahead.)
As all this was unfolding, I got an urgent, panicked call from my friend Charlie Lachman at The Globe. (It was my urgent, panicked call to him a couple of weeks earlier that had gotten me the spot at STAR Magazine – the tabloids at the time were like a very dysfunctional, incestuous family.) His job, he told me, depended on his coming up with Yoko’s phone number. The Globe didn’t have Rupert Murdoch’s millions to throw at such problems the way we did.
Bundled up against the wind and snow in the canyons of New York City, I left the office and furtively skulked my way several blocks, into Grand Central Terminal, where I phoned Charlie in his office (itself only a block away), and when he answered I said the number, then hung up. Lachman didn’t get an interview (so giving him the number did STAR no harm, which I couldn’t have known at the time – oh, well), but he didn’t get fired, either.
By June 1981, I was, more respectably many would say, the reporter for WOR Radio when Chapman stood in a Manhattan courtroom and pleaded guilty to Lennon’s murder, then began to read from “The Catcher in the Rye.” The guy seemed almost to glow, he was so radioactively nuts. His lawyers had been pressing an insanity defense, and a few minutes later I was able to rush to air tape of one of them, Jonathan Marks, saying, “Mark David Chapman is crazy as hell.” Chapman went to jail and in jail he remains.
As the anniversary of Lennon’s murder approached, I hoped to get an interview with Yoko, but for some reason she had changed her phone number. I did find her spokesman, a former disc jockey named Elliot Mintz, but the interview was unsatisfying – he wanted WOR’s listeners to know how Yoko was able to survive John’s death far better than John would have made it through Yoko’s demise. By this time the clownish view of Lennon had been washed away, and that kind of interview would not have been welcomed.
And so ended the story of how John Lennon’s death had a strange personal and professional effect on me. But the postscript would not come until I moved here, as seems so often the case.
When John Sebastian played at Fur Peace Ranch several years ago, one of the people in attendance was the legendary photographer Don Aters. We spoke for a while. I made a picture of him with Sebastian, and he made a picture of me with Sebastian. A couple of years after that, at an arts fair there, Don was on hand with prints of some of his most famous images. The most notable one was his well-known picture of John Lennon.
Don and I and a few others got to talking about Lennon and how sad it was that he was gone and what he might have done had he lived.
“Maybe,” Don grinned, “he would have moved here. A lot of people have, you know.”
