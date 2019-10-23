OK, very funny. Now stop.
I’m speaking to the person or persons who have been pumping laughing gas (or perhaps something more powerful) into our country’s halls of power.
Let me say that I have no proof of this, but Occam’s razor advises us that it’s the most likely explanation of the broad-spectrum insanity that has been afflicting our political leaders for a while now.
And let me further say that I’m writing this over the weekend. Given the rate at which lunacy has been erupting, there’s a better than even chance that by the time you read it, this column will be nothing more than remembrance of a brighter moment in distant history.
In the last two weeks: the president of the United States surrendered the country’s influence in the Mideast to Russia and Iran, announced that he was awarding a lucrative contract for hosting the G7 summit to, well, himself (though he did have to take that one back), and sent out his chief of staff when he hoped no one was looking to say that yeah, the administration was using public money as leverage in getting information politically helpful to the president from a foreign government.
He has slandered a great many people and made ridiculous claims involving “my great and unmatched wisdom,” announced that he – not the military and our allies including the now-betrayed Kurds – but he, Donald J. Trump “captured [ISIS] in one month.” He sent a letter to the reprehensible president of Turkey that reads as if written by a thumb breaker for a second-tier loan shark. Our president aspires to be Don Corleone, and falls short. I think that Trump purchased (using other people’s money) rights to the very idea of betrayal, for personal use and so that he receives royalties. At minimum, he has a bulk discount on that particular character flaw.
He also sent the vice president and the secretary of state to Turkey, where in a five-hour meeting they gave the president of Turkey everything he wanted, then they held a news conference and declared victory. This came as Russian television broadcast video of Russian troops playing with the possessions of American soldiers who had fled their Syrian base in haste, and as the U.S. bombed its own base in hope of keeping sensitive equipment out of Russian and Turkish hands. Some triumph.
(I talked for several hours over the last couple of weeks with one of my closest friends, who is a civilian in government service and who spent a lot of time in northern Iraq when the ISIS troubles were at their worst. He traveled with our allies, the Kurds. “I was often within a block or two of the Daesh,” he said, using the word Arabs use in referring to what we call ISIS. “If it weren’t for them and for their bravery, I’d be dead a few times over.”)
As the disgraceful capitulation to Turkey was going on, who should be heard from but Hillary R. Clinton, apparently desperate to prove that she, too, has been huffing on the blue bottle. Clinton, whose hands are scarcely clean when it comes to corruption involving foreign governments, announced for no particular reason that Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat and a presidential aspirant, is a tool of Moscow. This claim accompanied a wave of speculation that Clinton may be considering entering the presidential race, perhaps in hope of losing yet another unloseable election. The eruption came the same day a State Department investigation concluded that there were numerous instances of the mishandling of classified information on Clinton’s notorious home-brew email server.
(And those who think Clinton has clean hands in dealings with foreign governments might remember that “donations” to the Clinton Foundation dried up when she lost in 2016.)
None of this is particularly surprising. Indeed, let me be among the many saying “I told you so.” To wit, from this space three years ago this month:
“Trump deserves to be tarred and feathered and left out in the bear-infested woods. And Clinton deserves trial, conviction and imprisonment for her numerous obvious felonies. He is a self-regarding louse, and she is a pathological liar who believes that the rules do not apply to her.”
What is a little surprising is the number of once-respectable people who have twisted themselves like sideshow contortionists to defend the indefensible positions held by these sorry characters, and it is this which leads me to suspect that nitrous oxide is being pumped into the air supply. That and the current notion that it is a good idea to impeach a president in secret proceedings.
It is one thing for the president-who-thinks-he’s-king to turn on our allies, on a whim. It is quite another for knowledgeable, thoughtful people who have spent their lives obtaining and deserving our admiration to piss it all away defending the indefensible actions of a crazy man, or those of the insufferable woman he defeated in the last election.
An example: Many of us, I daresay most, remember when Rudolph Giuliani was a respected statesman. His service as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York was distinguished. As mayor of New York he did much to rescue a city in accelerating decline. And his handling of the events of Sept. 11, 2001, was so admirable that the Queen of England bestowed a knighthood upon him. But now that is all forgotten amid discussion of how likely it is that he will go to jail for his service to Donald Trump.
It appears increasingly likely that Trump will be cast out of the office to which he never should have been elected. I’m hoping that it will be soon enough that the Republicans can get a decent candidate for next year’s election. The most important qualification in my estimation, next to humility, is a reluctance to be president.
We need a grownup, not a leader of the nation’s loud guys at the end of the bar. We need someone who is uplifted by the good people surrounding him or her, not someone who brings those people down to a shameful level.
We need someone who sees as a guiding document the U.S. Constitution (including the Bill of Rights, Beto), not Das Kapital or the biography of Henry VIII.
It’s a dismal time. At least the Yankees lost, which I attribute also to laughing gas.
