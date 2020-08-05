Last week we learned something fascinating and by my lights frightening.
In 2010 oceanographers and other scientists collected the muck and slime from the seafloor deep in North Atlantic. This included bacteria trapped 10 feet down in the mud and clay beneath the vasty deep more than 100 million years ago.
“Hmmm,” the scientists apparently said. “Wonder if any of this stuff is still alive?” That’s not how they put it; however. Here’s how they put it: “[W]e sought to characterize the diversity, abundance, functional potential, and viability of aerobic microbiomes that reside in oxic subseafloor abyssal red clay from an ultraoligotrophic region of the North Atlantic.”
They mixed lumps of the mud in water and looked through the microscope and, lo and behold, some of these 100-million-year-old bacteria were still alive. Moreover – “worse,” might be the better word – they began to reproduce. Being stuck in the mud for 100 million years has to have been very boring, and now these sub-aquatic microbes were ready to par-tay.
Let’s pause for a second and look back at what was going on 100 million years ago. (They didn’t keep good calendars at the time, so we’ll have to approximate.) For a start, there was global warming and plenty of it – no ice caps at all. South America had just broken away from Africa. The Atlantic Ocean was relatively new. Small mammals had just emerged. There was a wide ocean between here and California – the places where the predominant geology today is limestone and aquatic fossils. There were dinosaurs, but our favorites, Tyrannosaurus rex, for instance, hadn’t yet appeared. The mass extinction at the end of the Mesozoic Era was still 35 million years in the future.
It was, we can therefore accurately say, a long time ago. These bugs were alive then. Not their ancestors. Them.
In happier times we might think of the sitcom that could be made, about a microbe revived after 100 million years trying to fit in to modern bacterial society. In the first episode, maybe it would be found by its mutated bazillion-great grand fission product (bacteria split – “fission,” it’s called – so they don’t have parents, grandparents, etc.) who would stop it at the last moment as it almost slithered into a puddle of Clorox, and they’d become best pals. Imagine the heart-warming merriment (if they are bacteria that produce cardiac symptoms) that would ensue!
But this is not the season for situation comedies about newly found infectious agents, is it. So we might have to approach from a different angle the implications of reviving 100-million-year-old bacteria.
There’s no reason to think that this bacterium is in any way harmful to us. And, after all, it’s in the hands of qualified scientists. A year ago there was no reason to think that a virus would emerge from a lab in Wuhan, China, where it was in the hands of qualified scientists, and kill hundreds of thousands of people throughout the world.
Yes, I know that there’s no proof at the moment that SARS-CoV-2 got loose from one of the Wuhan labs, but there’s a pile of evidence. That isn’t to say it was created there, merely that it escaped from there. And there is no evidence that it came from a “wet market” (where people gather, the story goes, to get nice, fresh bats, scaly anteaters, and other tasty treats), which is the official explanation.
(A more interesting line of inquiry, seems to me, is whether the release was accidental or deliberate, coming as it did just months before China cracked down on Hong Kong, engaged in skirmishes with India, sank a Vietnamese fishing boat, and more recently began sending unidentified and unsolicited packages of strange seeds, mislabeled, to residents of the United States and Great Britain. If it’s all coincidental, it’s a coincidence that glows in the dark.)
So there’s reason to be uneasy when we learn that scientists are resurrecting microbes that last were around when dinosaurs roamed the earth. We’ve learned this year that something can possibly go wrong. I saw last week a Twitter link to a story about the ancient bacteria revival, with the comment, “2020 Scientists: Please stop.” Wise words, methinks.
But wait – there’s more! Last week NASA launched toward Mars a new package of experiments. The coverage has dealt chiefly with a little helicopter drone that is to be flown around, to get a better view of the planet (presuming it meets ever-tightening Martian drone laws). But the car-sized erector-set tractor thing that is also part of the package will skitter around, drilling holes and collecting samples, which will be placed in tubes and stored for “potential return to Earth,” a decade or so hence.
NASA is looking for evidence of microbial life on Mars. It could be ancient evidence, maybe even 100 million years old. That’s not as reassuring now as it was week before last. We can take hope from the work of NASA’s “Planetary Protection” people, whose job is to make sure that our probes sent to other planets, moons, and such, are sterile and don’t risk introducing one of our bugs to some other world. Planetary Protection’s job includes work to “[r]igorously preclude backward contamination of Earth by extraterrestrial life or bioactive molecules in returned samples from habitable worlds in order to prevent potentially harmful consequences for humans and the Earth’s biosphere.” Good.
But good enough? That’s why – here he goes again – we should hope that the plans to go ahead and inhabit the moon this decade proceed apace. Among the benefits of a permanent lunar presence could be laboratories where projects such as the analysis of samples from Mars could be carried out safely. The moon is nothing if not isolated from the Earth. If microscopic Martians are found, better that they be in a lab on an airless planetoid a quarter million miles away.
In “The War of the Worlds,” the Martians were killed by Earth bacteria, harmless to us. It would be an irony and a shame if we reversed roles and got eradicated by bugs from Mars.
But by the time that NASA predicts they could bring back the Martian samples, we might already be gone, due to a Chinese virus or an ancient Atlantic mud bug. Or something else we discover.
