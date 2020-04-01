Do you remember the derecho? If you were here at the time, you can’t have forgotten it.
The time was Friday afternoon, June 29, 2012, and the couple of weeks that followed. The derecho was a line of thunderstorms that passed quickly and knocked out the power all over the place, as well as taking down trees and breaking lots of stuff.
I don’t know of anyone who didn’t lose power. And once out, it stayed out, for as much as two weeks in some parts of the county. Here, there was no electricity for 10 days, almost to the minute, in what turned out to be a very hot part of the summer. I remember Father Mark Moore saying at Mass the second Saturday after the storm that if people found it too hot to sleep at home, they could sleep on the comfortable padded pews at Christ the King, though I don’t know if anyone actually did.
By four or five days into it, despair set in. One began to wonder if the power would ever be back. To take a shower was to wonder how water from the pipes could be so cold when the weather was so hot. The lines at gas stations were long, and people exchanged the rumors they had heard, which turned out to be largely but not entirely wrong. (Had some of them been true, we wouldn’t have electricity back even today.)
Some people had heard the power would be back by tomorrow night, while others, usually the loudest and beeriest, had heard from their brother-in-law that the storm had destroyed some equipment that it would take six months to replace. At least no one said “the new normal.”
We spent time cleaning up – there was no shortage of firewood that year – and being good neighbors to one another. Having no power, we mostly had no Internet, the “smart” phones not yet having become ubiquitous. (Then, as now even on a “normal” day, there was no cellular service in much of the county, anyway.)
Then, here and there at first and finally all over the place, the power came back on.
There’s something I’ve noticed about electrical blackouts. They produce great anguish while they are underway. We wring our hands and grumble. But then the power comes back on, and we discover that we do not suddenly have a wonderful new world, just the same old world, now re-equipped with electricity. Sooner than you would ever have imagined, we forget the blackout. Once the flashing clocks are reset, it’s as if it never happened.
THEREIN LIES A LESSON in our current time of fear, uncertainty and doubt. It’s not a perfect analogue, but it’s useful anyway.
Idle hands are the Internet’s plaything, the old saying would go had there been an Internet when the Old Sayings Convention was held. Today, around the world, the Internet has become the line at the international gas station. Any damned thing that pops into someone’s head, anything that they heard or misheard is deemed important enough to inflict upon the rest of the world.
It is stunning the number of goofy things I’ve seen posted on Twitter that within minutes got uttered as fact by the dimwits (now, not so pretty, from their homes) who deliver television news. In a kind of informational Gresham’s law, this crap dilutes and buries useful and factual reporting. Television stations and other media desperate to slow their rush into obscurity are wont to say “join the conversation,” which means, “come to our website and write very stupid things.”
Here’s an example: There are hopeful reports that a compound called hydroxychloroquine may have therapeutic use in treating the COVID-19 disease. The stuff and its related natural form, quinine, have a long history of efficacy in treating malaria. It’s the reason tonic water is bitter (and why it is called “tonic”), because quinine was mixed with gin and consumed by the Brits in India and elsewhere more than a century ago to fight off malaria. Some current thinking is that hydroxychloroquine, combined with an antibiotic, azithromycin, might be therapeutically useful.
At a news conference, the president (who is not a doctor) expressed the hope and belief that this treatment would be important in handling the current outbreak. The physicians on the panel, toeing as they must the Food and Drug Administration line, said that it should of course be studied until everyone is dead (after which it might have been approved were there anyone left at the FDA to approve it; the disappearance of the FDA would be a bright spot were humans to become extinct).
Bloomberg News rushed to print with a headline saying that the drug “Can Kill With Just Two-Gram Dose.” Um, yeah. A lot of things can kill with a two-gram dose. Take a two-gram dose of Tylenol and risk liver damage. Take a two-gram dose of any of several tranquilizers and sleep through your funeral. Two grams of cocaine will kill you. Two grams of fentanyl will kill you and everyone you know (and in some places has done just that). Hydroxychloroquine comes in 100-milligram pills. To get two grams you would need to take 20 of them.
To make it worse, a couple in Arizona drank a concoction made from a poisonous chemical that has a similar name but that is used to clean fish bowls, not to treat any illness. One of them died forthwith while the other fell into critical condition. You will have no trouble imagining the internet headline: “Man Dies After Taking Drug Trump Recommended.”
I’m in daily communication with otherwise normal people who are convinced that a.) they will get COVID-19 and b.) they will die of it. It’s easy to buy into this. And some people will get sick and some of those will die.
I spoke the other night with my physician sister, a big-city anesthesiologist, which means that she spends a lot of time intubating people in a city that has hundreds of COVID-19 patients. She was not frantic. She was not panicked. She was entirely calm. It’s bad, but we’ll emerge from it.
Which is what reminded me of the derecho, how it seemed things would never get better, how the end of the world had come, but how in due course it got over and that was that.
The COVID-19 situation will take longer, weeks longer, conceivably many weeks longer. But it one day will be over, and we’ll learn some lessons from it (even as I learned from the derecho that a spare generator is a good idea), and it will no longer be a big part of our lives.
Which is a good thing to remember. Also remember to keep your distance, keep your temper, and be calm, because being frazzled won’t do you or anyone else any good, now or ever.
Stay away from what you must, enjoy what you can, and wait for it all to pass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
You gave some great advice in your post and I think one of the keys is for people to be as self-sufficient as possible. I am totally self-sufficient in my motorcoach and can operate for at least a week without any connection to outside energy. I even have a small solar collector on the roof which is marginal in charging my coach batteries.
We have friends who live outside Drake Colorado, their place is off grid. Steve has a bank of solar panels as well as a wind charger to power batteries that he keeps in a shed away from the house because of the explosive fire danger. They have a wood-burning stove. Their house operates on both 120 V and 12 V power. He also has a propane powered generator to provide energy when wind and solar fail which is often during the Colorado winter.
Generators can be purchased from several sources and can run on gasoline, propane, and natural gas when the carburetors are properly fitted.
There is a great deal of peace of mind when one is self-sufficient.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.