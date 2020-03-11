Once again we’ve survived the switch to daylight saving time. Well, most of us survived, anyway.
Daylight saving time is a convention favored primarily by golfers, but also by heftless thinkers who believe that the hours of sunlight can actually be increased by decree, which of course is not true. The amount of daylight remains the same; it’s our schedule in relation to it that changes.
Daylight-saving time also kills people. Really. The standard study on the subject, conducted by the University of Alabama in 2012, found a 10-24 percent increase in heart attacks; more recent research put the increase at 25 percent. Analysis done in Sweden found that the increased likelihood of a heart attack lasts for several days after the switch. Each day about 1,370 people in the U.S. die of heart attacks, so daylight saving time is good for at least 137 heart attack deaths and maybe as many as 343 each year on daylight saving time day alone, and more on subsequent days according to the Swedish study. The likelihood of one getting a stroke increases by 8 to 25 percent due to the time change.
There’s also a jump in accidents the Monday after daylight saving time kicks in. A 1999 analysis of 21 years of car crash data determined that on average an increase of five deaths in car wrecks occurred nationwide on that day. A 2016study put the number higher, at 30 deaths. Research published in 2009 found a 5.7 percent increase in workplace accidents on daylight saving Monday, and that those accidents tended to be far more severe than usual.
It is also claimed that daylight saving time makes sure that kids waiting for the bus or walking to school are safer, but no, that’s not true, either. What would save lives would be year-round daylight saving time, simply moving the clock ahead an hour and leaving it there. That, analysis tells us, would save 171 pedestrians and 195 vehicle occupants each year.
The change to (and from) daylight saving time has been linked also to depression and suicide rates. While it’s understandable that people might fall into a funk in the autumn, when it’s starting to turn cold and days are shorter anyway and now all of a sudden it gets dark an hour earlier, research has found a similar correlation between suicide and time change in the spring.
Our minds and bodies, it seems, don’t like daylight saving time. They don’t care what time it is, as long as our schedule remains constant from day to day. Artificially imposing what amounts to an hour’s jet lag twice a year isn’t good for us.
The main alleged benefit of daylight saving time has always been that it enables us to save energy. To the extent that it was ever true – which it probably wasn’t – it’s certainly not true now. The idea was promulgated back when there was electric lighting but no air conditioning. Now, any saving that comes of an hour without need of electric lights is far more than made up for by an extra hour of people running their air conditioners during the summer months.
The economic costs are estimated as being from hundreds of millions to billions of dollars each time the clock is changed, due to lost time and productivity beyond the social and lifetime-income costs of hundreds of preventable deaths.
This year’s time change has added meaning. Health experts say that a good night’s sleep is important in fighting – or fighting off – the Covid 19 disease and its underlying SARS-CoV-2 virus. And, for those who make much of that kind of symbolism, the switch to daylight saving time made International Women’s Day the shortest day of the year.
The cost of daylight saving time mounts, doesn’t it. What do we get in return?
An extra hour of light for golfers. I’m not making this up – the campaign for daylight saving time has been led by the golfing industry. It was proposed by others as well: the entomologist George Hudson argued for it because it would give him extra time each day to catch bugs. (He actually proposed a two-hour time jump.) It’s said that Benjamin Franklin thought up daylight saving time in 1784, but he was making a joke at the expense of the French aristocracy (most of whom would have their heads lopped off within the decade anyway). The first real campaign for daylight saving time came during pre-air-conditioning World War I, when there still was a slight possibility that it might save fuel.
In fact, most of the country wants nothing to do with the twice-a-year time changes. An Associated Press – NORC survey last October found that 71 percent of Americans want us to pick one time or the other, then stay there. (All-year standard time was favored by 40 percent, 31 percent wanted year-round daylight saving time, and only 28 percent thought switching back and forth is a good idea.)
State governments have been taking up the issue, with nine legislatures having voted to maintain daylight saving time year round (effectively moving their time zones one zone east) as did voters in California. Thirty-two other states, including Ohio, are currently considering permanent time legislation.
As it happens, none of it matters unless Congress passes legislation freeing states to restore sanity to our time. The Ohio Senate passed a resolution last month encouraging Congress to enact the Sunshine Protection Act of 2019, which would establish daylight saving time all year. (Congress hasn’t acted on the bill, introduced a year ago, because, well, what’s in it for them? The president owns golf courses, so he would probably sign the bill if passed.)
As it stands, federal law allows localities to opt out of daylight saving time, but not to keep it all year long. When it comes to the effects of daylight saving time, the federal government consistently gets it dead wrong, by the way.
Our adoption of daylight saving time this year, as every other year, has cost hundreds of lives – many more than have so far been killed in the U.S. by the panic-demic Covid 19. Those people have died, as others will unless we abandon our idiotic habit of changing the clocks twice a year for no good reason. Their deaths could easily have been prevented.
There are things for which I’m prepared to die. Daylight saving time ain’t among them.
Editor’s note: Dennis E. Powell’s column appears every Thursday in The Athens NEWS. You can reach him at dep@drippingwithirony.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.