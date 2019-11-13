One of the most fascinating stories of the last decade, to me, is the discovery and identification of the remains of Richard III, the last Yorkist king of England.
Some would call him the last Plantagenet king but I disagree. Richard’s faction, the Yorkists, and the opposing faction, the Lancasterians, were both Plantagenets.
Richard’s reign was short, from some time in 1483 – it’s difficult to choose an exact date – to Aug. 22, 1485, when he was killed and then some at the Battle of Bosworth Field. (Then some? Well, his body was stripped, draped over a horse, taken to nearby Leicester, put on display so that all would know the king was dead, and then – well, that was a matter of debate. There’s even a bridge in Leicester that has a marker which says here’s where Richard III’s bones were flung into the river.)
Entirely by chance, a few weeks ago I happened upon a delightful documentary having to do with an archaeological expedition to a parking lot in Leichester in central England. That’s where fans of the distantly departed monarch – yes, he has fans, even now – believed Richard’s remains were buried. And through the greatest unbroken string of pure luck in the history of archaeology, the diggers found him!
From the documentary I could not tell whether Richard was a good king cut down by an evil usurper (Henry VII), or a tyrant whose evil got ended by blade or pollaxe at Bosworth. Henry Tudor’s claim to the throne was pretty flimsy, but Richard had himself seized power from his 12-year-old nephew (who also may have had no right to it), and then he may have had the nephew and the nephew’s little brother murdered. Shakespeare portrayed Richard III as entirely villainous, but Elizabeth I, Henry VII’s granddaughter, was paying Shakespeare’s bills, so that’s not surprising. Fake news is nothing new, and back then you could get beheaded for it (and for non-fake but inconvenient news).
This led me to undertake a mile-wide-and-inch-deep study of the British monarchy. One of the first surprising things I found is that the last king of England who was actually English was Harold Godwinson, also known as Harold II, who got killed at the battle of Hastings in 1066, when William the Conqueror, from French Normandy, invaded and took over. (And Harold was half Viking.) The royal court in England didn’t even speak English for hundreds of years thereafter.
It seems that every year at about this time, something happens that drags me back into genealogy. In this case it came when a different documentary on early English monarchs made mention of a 12th century royal courtier named Ranulf de Glanville. He was famous for having put into writing the first code of English common law and court procedure – things that shape our own law to this very day.
The name was familiar. I had seen it before. I fired up the genealogy software and was soon pleased to learn that Ranulf, chief justiciar of England under Henry II, was my 33rd-great grandfather. Later he was held for ransom by Richard I (“the Lionheart,” for all you Robin Hood fans), and then joined in the Third Crusade, where he died in 1190 in the Seige of Acre.
Anyway, he was my extremely great grandfather, and this was a source of pride for about five minutes. Then I made the mistake of doing the arithmetic.
We all have two parents, four grandparents, eight great grandparents, 16 great-great grandparents, and so on. You can see where this is going. As my 33rd-great grandfather, he joined 233others. How many is 233? It is 8,589,934,592. Yes, I have (well, had) that many 33rd-great grandparents. You do – did – too. It is inescapable, a fact of human physiology (except in one extremely notable case, which we celebrate on Dec. 25).
So while I’m of Ranulf’s bloodline, it was pretty thoroughly diluted by the time it got to me.
There’s more: this is based on one thin twig of the family tree, as should be obvious, because if I had perfected my genealogical studies my tree at the 33rdgeneration would contain nearly 8.6 billion direct ancestors. It doesn’t, and won’t.
What’s more, the entire Western world in the 12thcentury was fewer than 8.6 billion people. (And there have been only 107 billion people in the world since the beginning of time.) How can this be, then? It’s because many of the people are related to us in multiple ways.
For example: It is said, truthfully, that everyone in the West – you, me, everybody not from Asia, the Pacific, or Africa (and even some from those areas) – is descended from Carolus “Magnus,” the Frankish emperor commonly known as Charlemagne. Given the fact that the number of direct ancestors doubles every generation, this can be no surprise.
Here’s a little report I just generated from my genealogy software, an excellent free program called "Gramps": “Powell, Dennis is the fortieth great grandson of Charlemagne, the 41st great grandson of Charlemagne, the first cousin 43 times removed of Charlemagne, the first cousin 42 times removed of Charlemagne, the 42nd great grandson of Charlemagne, the first cousin 44 times removed of Charlemagne, the 39th great grandson of Charlemagne, the first cousin 45 times removed of Charlemagne, the second cousin 44 times removed of Charlemagne.” And again, that’s from just one twig of the family tree, less than one 10,000th of the thing. (I haven’t done the others yet.)
Now, this is more than a Middle Ages version of the old novelty song, “I’m My Own Grandpa.” It’s also a lot less impressive than it looks. At the closest point, the 40thgeneration, Charlemagne is merely one of my 1,099,511,627,776 – yup, that’s more than one trillion – grandparents.
So the longer ago someone lived the more likely you are to be related to him or her. My descendancy from Charlemagne (or Ranulf) is as unremarkable as a thing could be. (My discovery a few months ago, that someone I met here who became a close friend is my second cousin, is a lot less likely and a lot more noteworthy.)
Still, I have only 32,768 15th-great grandparents. One of them was Katherine Stanley. She was a fine woman, I suppose, but the interesting thing is that she had a brother named William Stanley. He had been a Yorkist, but at the Battle of Bosworth he changed sides mid-battle and it was his soldiers who swooped down and killed Richard III – who would end up under the parking lot – gaining the crown for Henry VII.
A decade later 15th-great Uncle William switched sides again, and Henry VII had his head lopped off.
Editor’s note: Dennis E. Powell’s column appears every Thursday in The Athens NEWS. You can reach him at dep@drippingwithirony.com.
