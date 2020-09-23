By Dennis E. Powell
Autumn arrived at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Unlike most years, it felt like autumn — mornings had been cool, even chilly, for a week or so. Autumn is better when it feels like autumn.
This year I think the season is especially welcome.
In recent times, and especially this weird and awful year, I’ve grown to avoid stridency. (Never has it been more important to consider whether saying a thing has the slightest chance of improving a situation and, if not, to remain quiet.)
Autumn to me is the least strident of the seasons. It’s more laid back, more mellow. It is gentler. Gentleness is good.
The sometimes garish colors of spring and summer disappear, replaced by the subdued tones of fall. (In turn they might get replaced by winter’s blinding sunlight reflected on snow. Last winter we had little snow, and here’s to a repeat of that!) Stepping outdoors of a morning is bracing, not oppressive or bone-chilling. Pleasantly warm afternoons are followed by the crisp air of evening.
Autumn can, too, bring upon us a melancholy that if we’re not careful and if circumstances aren’t perfect might become a kind of depression. The evening already darkens earlier, and with the change of time Nov. 1 it will be dark by late afternoon. We need to be watchful that the bittersweet sentiment of the fall doesn’t turn into something troubling or even dangerous (especially this year, when everyone’s mental health has had challenges to overcome).
My favorite mark of autumn is when I take a walk up the ridge and catch the first very faint whiff of woodsmoke, from someone who has lit their woodstove earlier than I have mine. If I’m lucky that walk will include the colors of turning leaves.
Some years, such as last year, we are largely denied that delight, but perhaps this year we’ll get leaves in their full splendor.
My practice, which is scarcely prescriptive but I put it out there as one possibility, is to make some changes. Not big changes, just enough alteration of routine to bring newness to our lives as the year seems to slow down, to keep dullness from setting in.
There are the obvious things, as we put away summer clothes and unpack the fall and winter sweaters and jackets. A seasonal ritual at my house is painting the cedar inside of closet doors with cedar oil, to make the closets less attractive to clothes moths. (Smells good, too!) I like the big plastic zip-lock bags that hook up to a vacuum cleaner so that once you’ve filled them up with off-season garments and bedding you can suck out the air and make them as flat as if they were in the traffic lane on Route 50.
(The ads that claim that garments stored that way emerge wrinkle-free are, um, overly optimistic.)
Related to this is locating and readying the winter coverings for windows and air conditioners, to have them mended and ready for when they’re needed. The more ambitious among us might go ahead and install these things, but that is a mistake (for those who do it; everyone else loves it) because it practically guarantees a long and very hot Indian summer.
Getting the fall-and-winter outdoor tools oiled and ready is either drudgery or an enjoyable task, depending on how it is approached. My choice is the latter, but maybe that’s just me. I choose happiness over misery. And making sure that the leaf brooms and rakes and snow shovels are readily located and in good repair enhances happiness both now and later, when they’re needed. Cleaning, oiling, and putting away the summer tools — lawn mower, weed eater, and such — provides a high satisfaction : effort ratio, too.
Some changes are just distractions, to make things a little less routine. Last week I switched over to an ancient Melita coffee maker that I’ve had since college. It’s a glass coffee pot with a plastic cone atop it, into which one puts the coffee filter. I then heat water with the great electric kettle I got on sale at Kroger one day for $10 and drizzle it over the coffee grounds. (I have a whistling tea kettle, but I it makes me sad to use it because it reminds me of one I had years ago and somehow lost, that played a harmonica chord instead of whistling.)
The cone thing needs to be refilled three or four times before there’s a full pot of coffee. It’s not especially efficient, but that’s part of its beauty. It makes you slow down and glance at the world around you early in the morning. It is the opposite of rushing around.
A quiddity of mine, not just in the autumn but any time things seem a little blah, is to change word processors, maybe for just a little while, just to limber the skills and revise the approach.
I keep probably a dozen different word processors on my computer, some because they’re particularly useful for a specific kind of document (as is true of web browsers, too, so there’s value in keeping several of those), and some because different ones are friendly to different moods. Among these is Microsoft Word 5.5 for DOS, which Microsoft will let you download for free. It’s text-based, but guess what — so is text! I have it set up to work on my Linux computer (it’s easier to use on a Windows or, of course, DOS machine), and as long as I remember to save my document in rich-text format (.RTF), it’s compatible with modern word processors and works as well as it did when it was released 29 years ago.
If you cook (I do, a little), it’s a good time to order up spices for winter festivities, whether they turn out to be big gatherings or limited ones. My favorite vendor is The Spice House (and no, I do not receive anything for having mentioned them), because its cinnamon, chili powder, ground chipotle, garlic, and Cajun spices are unsurpassed. It’s a happy time when a box from The Spice House arrives. The aromas alone — and autumn is I think the most olfactory of the seasons — is worth the price.
For those who like to look ahead, winter this year begins, as usual, on December 21. Which may or may not seem a long time from now.
Editor’s note: Dennis E. Powell’s column appears every Thursday in The Athens NEWS. You can reach him at dep@drippingwithirony.com.
