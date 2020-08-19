You’ve probably heard of, and maybe even own, what are known as “active noise-canceling headphones.”
These ingenious devices are used just like regular headphones, but they have an important difference. They listen to the world around their wearer and generate a sound based upon but exactly out of phase from ambient – background – noise. That makes the background noise disappear. As a result, it’s possible to listen at a lower volume, saving your hearing and reducing the likelihood of tinnitus in later life. You can even use them for listening to nothing at all, just to make your part of the world effectively quieter.
It’s a kind of miraculous idea, and it works.
A few weeks ago audio researchers in Singapore announced something even more amazing. They’ve invented what amounts to a noise-canceling window. No, really. They discovered that small speakers placed around an open window can produce sounds that cancel the outside noise.
This is something that local people might find useful. For Athens residents it could reduce the lilting tones of shouts and crashing beer bottles and even some of the music that emanates from apartment balconies. For those in the county it could reduce the irritation produced by a steady stream of four-wheelers on public roads and the ping and crunch of beer cans tossed on the roadside.
Unfortunately, the system isn’t perfect yet. To get rid of really low sounds there needs to be a large speaker, a kind of sub-unwoofer. Without it, that thumping undergraduate beat (and the growl of the motorcycles of guys who believe deep roars will distract from other shortcomings) won’t be blocked.
As I read about the noise-canceling window, my mind wandered to some other things we need to get invented. We can certainly all agree that we would be happier if someone were to produce the counterpart to the microwave oven, something that cools, even freezes, items as rapidly as the microwave oven heats them. Microwaves excite water molecules. Fine. What bores water molecules?
I remember a parody article that was printed in the late, lamented Camera 35 magazine a generation ago. It was the “dark bulb.” Just as the real-life noise-canceling window brings silence to a room, the dark bulb when turned on would plunge a room into darkness. This would have been great. My favorite part of the article was the warning that the bulb should not be exposed to direct sunlight, to “avoid damage to the bulb, the sun, or both.”
Okay, those two things are a little far-fetched – certainly the dark bulb is – but there are some things that could be made and ought to be made. In that photography is a passion of mine, I’ve given particular thought to a couple of photographic innovations that could easily be invented and produced.
The first – and its usefulness should be obvious – is the remote viewfinder, worn like or clipped on to glasses. I have some Fuji cameras that connect by Bluetooth to iPads, iPhones, and Android phones (and
given Android’s lack of security, potentially to every computer on the planet, but that’s a problem for another day). A few years ago I made the Athens NEWS staff picture by placing a Fuji camera on a tripod and composing the picture and triggering the shutter over an iPad Mini, with me in the picture.
It’s cool, but in many ways it is also impractical. One sometimes wants to make a picture around a corner or by holding the camera high above a crowd. But the process is going to be awkward if one’s other hand is filled with a tablet or phone. Now. Think about the once-promising Google Glass, a wearable computer display that also had a few controls.
I don’t care about surfing the internet with a tiny glasses-mounted computer, but it would be really great to be able to hook one up to a camera, to use for composing pictures in situations where the camera’s built-in viewfinder is unavailable, and then to set off the shutter. Nor would this require much of any invention – all the technology already exists. The only thing somebody would need to do is cobble it together.
My other brilliant photographic idea is more of a reach, but only a little bit.
All of our digital cameras have sensors capable of picking up light that we cannot see with our narrow-spectrum eyes. Because of this, digital cameras are equipped with built-in filters that prevent non-visible light (infrared and below at the low end and ultraviolet and beyond at the high end) from affecting our pictures. So those of us who wish to make infrared pictures (such as the one accompanying this column) or pictures in ultraviolet have to spend all kinds of money having cameras modified for the purpose, which usually renders a camera useless for normal photography.
Or one can also have all the built-in filters removed, but this means you have to use a filter on the lens to make any recognizable picture at all. For interchangeable-lens cameras, this means a whole bunch of easily-smudged filters in all different sizes and wavelengths. Given that a good filter typically costs $30 or sometimes a lot more, that can mean a lot of expense, with four or five filters for each of a half-dozen lenses.
There should be a way, either with current sensors or through development of new sensors, to handle it all in firmware. Tell the camera the flavor of picture you want to take, then the sensor would record only that portion of the electromagnetic spectrum. In fact, it should be possible to make that decision in processing later, after the picture has been made. This would be supremely cool.
Though right now I’d settle for the sub-unwoofer, just to restore a little peace and quiet on these hot summer nights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.