It’s told as a joke, but the way it’s used, and will be used, isn’t funny at all.
A guy has bright flashing lights and loud noisemakers all around his property. Asked what they are, he replies that they’re elephant repellents. Told that there are no elephants around here, he says, “See? It works!”
It’s easy to confuse concurrence with causation. We probably all do this from time to time. We certainly fall victim to it, as people with ulterior motives try to convince us that something which merely coincided with a bad thing (or a good one) is the cause of that good or bad thing.
We will see it a lot, for as long as any of us lives, in discussion of the current virus outbreak. It’s already underway, in fact.
Here’s an example. We cannot know with certainty what the numbers of deaths we’re seeing reported actually mean. Are they of people who died from COVID-19, or ones who died with COVD-19? It’s an important distinction.
About 90 percent of the people in the world have the herpes simplex virus, which has no cure. Therefore, about 90 percent of us die with herpes simplex. Very few of us will die from it, which is to say that it will almost certainly not be our proximate cause of death. People who die with herpes simplex: 90 percent. People who die from herpes simplex: far, far less than 0.1 percent. Concurrence and causation, doncha know.
Some countries, England and Italy in particular, have said that anyone who a.) has COVID-19 and b.) is dead, is included in the COVID-19 death statistics. This can be misleading. A person who is killed in a car wreck on his way home from being tested and found positive for the virus didn’t die from the disease. (You could say that it caused his death because if he didn’t have symptoms he wouldn’t have been tested and therefore died in the wreck on the way home – but that would be true if his test were negative. Would we say he died of his cold?)
There is a point to my going on with all this. As the numbers stand, COVID-19 is on track to kill fewer people in the U.S. than the 61,000 killed by influenza in the 2017-2018 flu season, when we did nothing special to stop the spread. COVID-19 will almost certainly kill fewer people here than the approximately 100,000 who died in the 1957 Asian flu pandemic – and bear in mind that as a percentage, 100,000 Americans in 1957 equal 190,000 Americans in 2020. It is conceivable, please God, that it will end up having killed fewer people than the flu did this season.
What does that tell us? Nothing, beyond perhaps that we ought to take the flu more seriously.
It would be good if there were a sober, unbiased, and dispassionate study, a proper A:B comparison, taking into account the different approaches to handling the respective epidemics, to determine the costs versus the benefits of the stringent mitigation measures we’ve all been enduring. But I very much doubt that there will be.
Oh, there will be studies, certainly. It’s their lack of ulterior motive that I doubt; indeed, it often seems that were it not for ulterior ones we’d have no motives at all. The lack of useful current statistics, though, won’t keep the useless ones we have from being rammed down our throats, to justify all manner of policies and actions.
Neither the U.S. Food and Drug Administration nor anyone who wishes to remain in its good graces, for example, will sponsor a study that makes the FDA a villain of the story. I speak regularly with physicians and researchers and am yet to find one who doesn’t think we’d be better off without the FDA, the agency that made testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus impossible at first and limited even now.
(“Ah,” you might say, “but the FDA protects us and makes sure through rigorous and blindingly expensive testing that all our pharmaceuticals are safe and effective.” To which I’d have to reply, “But then why are all those big aggregations of law firms on television all day every day gathering people who have been harmed by FDA-approved pharmaceuticals, so the pharmaceutical companies can be sued?” We’d talk about it and perhaps arrive at a compromise. One I’d agree to would allow the FDA to continue to exist, so long as its tests were conducted solely on class-action lawyers, with promising results then being tried out on people.)
You can rest assured that our whole sorry ongoing experience will be set upon by politicians of every stripe, each of whom will claim that the “science” – and they’ll have statistics, you can bet on it – proves that they are absolutely right and everybody else is absolutely wrong. Concurrence and causation will be treated as synonyms. (FDA? Would you mind adding politicians, pretty much all of them, to the testing pool? Then they might be good for something.)
That’s not to say we shouldn’t be careful. We should. But we should be extra careful in taking the advice of those who told us not to wear masks before telling us that we must wear masks. (For what it’s worth, I said it was a good idea to wear them more than two years ago, in the flu season that ended up killing 61,000 of us. You can look it up.)
Sorry. I’m not playing along. There are better things to do and better people to do them at a distance with. This week I thoroughly tilled the garden and started my tomatoes and basil (there’s no mozzarella plant, sadly). I’ve gotten rid of a couple of nuisance trees, some troublesome limbs, and some (though not enough) multiflora roses.
And I’ve been cooking all my meals at home, even last week when the power went out for eight hours or so. I’ve learned some things, too.
Cooking tip: If you are making oatmeal in the semi-dark kitchen due to the power being out, and you want to make it especially delicious with lots of cinnamon and fresh blueberries, and if in the semi-dark instead of cinnamon you grab the chili powder, the oatmeal won't taste the way you expected and, by some lights, won't be as good.
It happened during the pandemic, so I’m blaming it on COVID-19. There’s surely a statistic for that.
