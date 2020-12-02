The chimney sweep made his occasional visit last week, so my cunning plan for winter warmth and a good night’s sleep proceeds apace.
As very-long-time readers know, I have great affection for my woodstove.
When I moved here the house had that marvelous local oddity called “free gas” — natural gas piped from the ground came directly to my furnace, water heater, and cooking stove. But the well was on adjoining property that wasn’t for sale at the time, so after a few months it was disconnected and thenceforth I was on propane instead. “Free gas,” as it says on the tin, is free. Propane isn’t. I have many trees, and good management (not that I’m a good forest manager) requires that these be thinned, lest my woods be very tall but very spindly. So with a good supply of fuel sprouting from the very ground, having a way to convert it to heat seemed like a good idea. And woodstoves are in their primitive way a form of solar heat: through the miracle of chlorophyll, sunlight is transformed into wood which stores the sun’s energy for later release in the stove.
I acquired a lovely forged-steel Buck stove, made a very nice (if I do say so myself) pad for it, and hired Dave Barrett and his crew to install a sturdy, double-wall chimney pipe that extends from the stove, in the lowest part of the house, through the guest bedroom, then through the attic (such as it is) and the roof, near the peak.
There is a certain skill — I hesitate to call it an art; “zen” is probably more exact — to running a woodstove. It is not always easy to get a fire burning, but before long I could reliably get the thing roaring along with a single match, though I now use one of those long-spouted butane barbecue lighters. The essential tools beyond an ignition source are a good, strong set of tongs, a bellows to encourage the shy coals to burst forth in their full combustitory glory, a pair of thick leather long-cuff welder’s gloves, and of course a little shovel and a metal ash can, for use when the bed of ash becomes too much. Oh, and wood.
Also essential are multiple smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers, and the expensive chemical stick, Chimfex, that you throw into the stove to extinguish a chimney fire, should one occur. I don’t think they expire, so once you get them — you really need two, in case the first one doesn’t work completely — you’re set. I’ve never had to use one, but I’m glad to have them; I’ve never needed my fire insurance, either, but I’d be unhappy without it.
One must become skilled, at hearing what the stove has to tell you. This is aided by the thermometer that Dave installed on the first, uninsulated length of chimney, about three feet above the stove. I want to have it read between 350 and 400 degrees. It’s safe a good deal hotter than that, but it goes through wood a lot faster then, too. What is not safe is for it to be much lower than that, because cold fires lead to rapid buildup of cresote, the flammable byproduct of burning wood, in the chimney. There will always be some, but with a hot enough fire and regular chimney inspection and cleaning it’s controllable and won’t lead to a chimney fire.
The thermometer is not the only indicator. For example, if the glass inserts in the front doors of the firebox become soot-coated it means that I’m not getting proper combustion and need to adjust the controls or fuel to get it to burn hotter. The smell of the thing matters, too, though not in the way you might think. There’s no smell of smoke, or ought not be; instead, there is an odor of the dust that’s gotten on the stove and the lower chimney kind of toasting. It’s like the smell of cotton fabric being ironed, and is actually homey and satisfying. (There’s a nice flat area atop the stove, and in the dry days of winter I’m wont to put a pan of water, sometimes with a little orange peel or mint oil, to make a small increase in humidity, which is all the more important in times of viral pandemic.) Another good thing to do is to go outside and look at the chimney. A few wisps of whitish smoke are okay, but if the smoke is pouring out the fire isn’t burning properly.
I do love my woodstove, but after 14 years with it I must admit that it’s a little too small. It’s the right size for use as an entertainment device but it’s a bit dinky for heating the whole house all the time. This doesn’t have to do with the amount of heat it produces but instead with how long it produces that heat before you feed it some more wood. A few winters of getting up a couple of times during the night to add wood to a fire did much to enrich the affect of the woodland pioneer, but nowhere I can find does the literature of the real pioneers express happiness over getting up in the middle of the night, night after night, nor the hope that this situation never change. Fact is, it’s a pain and best I can tell always has been.
My choice was between continuing with interrupted sleep during cold weather or formulating a cunning plan. I did the latter, and it has worked well for me. Like all the best plans, it’s very simple: I set the thermostat at 58 degrees.
When the stove has been cooking along all day, the house is a nice 70-72 degrees, upstairs, downstairs, all over the place. The place is reasonably well insulated, so even if the fire were to go out it would be a few hours before the temperature dropped to 58, even on very cold, windy days or nights. So each night I let the fire go out. Sometime in the pre-dawn hours the propane furnace kicks on and makes sure that the house is 58 to 60 degrees inside. Then, when I get up, while the coffee is brewing I build the new day’s new fire.
This isn’t the best imaginable practice; for efficiency one should keep the fire going pretty much all the time in winter, both for warmth and to reduce creosote. People whose knowledge I trust tell me that running a really hot fire – 500 degrees or more — for a few minutes each week and occasionally giving the stove pipe a good whack to knock loose accumulated residue, letting it fall into the firebox, are sufficient compensation.
It’s bracing to get up in the morning, start the coffee, and build a fire. It recognizes that a new day has begun and that whatever else the day may bring it will include both warmth and something good to drink.
And that’s something that makes the cold weather bearable and, perhaps from time to time, even enjoyable.
