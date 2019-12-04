Over the years I’ve come to appreciate accents, peculiar usage of words, and regional slang.
When I moved here, for instance, I was charmed when a young woman pointed to my Honda Element and said, “I like them cars. Them is awesome!” It was a mixture of old Appalachian grammar and modern California cliché. Not long afterwards a clerk in a store asked me if I’d like a sack to hold my purchase. In most places, I would have been asked if I wanted a bag.
(I mentioned this once before and was flooded with notes from people who wanted me to know that people used to say “poke” in place of “sack,” as in “pig in a poke,” meaning a thing purchased without first inspecting it.)
I have a friend here, a fine fellow in every respect. He was explaining his craft to me one day almost 15 years ago, and what especially caught my attention was his perfect, unaltered, Appalachian accent and usage. I’d read about the southeast Ohio patois even before I moved here. The theory among the linguists at the time (and may still be, or they may not have known what they were talking about then or now or both) was that miners who came to this area from overseas in the 19th century didn’t speak much English. They were themselves from several different countries. So they did what immigrants have always done: worked it out for themselves, with much language unique to this area as a result.
So when your car gets stuck deep in the back roads around here, the friendly person who stops to see if you need help might offer to give you a “poosh,” in the way that frilly little plants around the outside of the house are “booshes.” There are people who look down on that kind of language, but to me it’s a delight.
Over time I’ve dived into some language here and elsewhere, from regional variations of English pronunciation and usage to proper pidgin English, which is an actual formal thing. As a kid I was fascinated by pidgin when I read the naturalist Gerald Durrell’s exciting "The Overloaded Ark," about his expeditions to collect animals in the British Cameroons in the 1950s and 60s, in which the locals would tell Durrell they had found something rare by saying they had “na chook chook beef.”
It is sad, I think, that modern mass communication has done much to wipe out regional slang, pronunciation and usage. If you read the books of James Herriot, which you should because they are wonderful, you’ll find the interesting language employed in the first half of the 20th century by the farm folk of England’s Yorkshire dales. That colorful way of speaking is just about extinct now, due to radio and especially television. To me that’s a shame.
So I was pleased when I accidentally found a show, now off the air but available online and on Amazon Prime, called “Republic of Doyle.” In many respects it is fairly standard-fare mystery-drama-comedy, which is fine. That kind of show can be entertaining. Where it’s different, what makes it thoroughly special, is that it is in and about St. John’s, Newfoundland.
It has made me come to have some affection for that island on the Atlantic coast of Canada (and officially part of Canada since 1949, though the place still thinks of itself in important ways different from and, okay, superior to mainland Canada). It has its own wonderful accents, heavily influenced by the Scots, Irish and English, with a touch of French. The television show is by and for Newfoundlanders (who are allowed to call each other “Newfies” or “Newfs” but it is impolite for others to do so) and is proud of it. When a character says, “Ignore him, he’s from Gander,” it’s a local joke that we can understand from context or figure out on our own. (Gander is a town much smaller than and about 130 miles north of St. John’s. Apparently those in St. John’s look down on those from Gander. And, best I can tell, from anywhere else.)
The show would have us believe that St. John’s is a place of over-saturated colors and great beauty, the latter of which I have no problem believing, where the people spend most of their time in fistfights, drinking, and sex, and where all the women are gorgeous and a disproportionate number of people are left-handed. Television takes license, so let us, never having been there, assume that at least some of this is exaggeration because otherwise nobody would ever leave the place.
What we can assume isn’t an exaggeration is the local slang, which is as rich and picturesque as that found in any part of the English-speaking world. And “Republic of Doyle” employs it a lot, without comment, explanation or apology. Bless them for it. This is no doubt due to the cast being mostly Newfoundlanders.
You might hear one character say to another, “You’re some crooked today.”
Or “Buddy walked over and hit t’other buddy, then missus started to cry like a sook – buddy is a skeet and a sleveen.”
The show isn’t all like this, just enough to keep it flavorful. Here’s my non-fluent translation of the above to CFA English:
“You’re very grouchy today.”
“A guy walked over and hit another guy, and a woman began to cry like a whining baby – the guy is a lowlife and scalawag.”
Though I haven’t dived into it yet, there’s even an online Dictionary of Newfoundland English.
As to pronunciation, often the “h” is left out in words beginning or ending in “th” and “wh.” “You” is “ya” or “ye” much of the time.
If someone asks “Who knit ye?” they’re asking who your parents are, your mudder and fadder. If you don't have sumpting you have nutting.
“CFA,” by the way, means “Come From Away” – not from Newfoundland and never will be. The show holds that exclusive attitude, though gently, with complaints about developments, condos, and the general ruination of an old and beloved place. (It is one of the oldest and by one measure the absolute oldest European settlement in the New World. Locals sometimes call it “The Rock” in the way that the Brits refer to England as “Blighty.”) "Away" is universal for anyplace else -- "I lived away for a time."
"Best kind" is Newfoundland for "okay." Verbs are third-person singular: "I'll walks across the street. You walks wit me?"
People from "town" are from St. John's. Those from anyplace else in Newfoundland weren't raised "in town." Sometimes this is put in the form of people being either "town" or "bay."
There's some special grammar and usage. For instance, a person might greet another this way: "Whaddaya at, cocky?" with the response pretty much always "This is it." That's equivalent to our "What you up to, pal?" and "Eh, not much."
Newfoundlander Allan Hawco, co-creator and star of "Republic of Doyle" says he has a favorite Newfoundland phrase: "What's after happening now?" You'd not guess what it means, which is "What happened this time?"
We won't even get into the meanings, uses, and permutations of the omnipresent "b'y" and "luh," which may be a test of Newfoundland nativity, the way proper local pronunciation of "Chauncey" is around here.
I happened upon the show because of another of my favorites, a Canadian program called “Murdoch Mysteries,” which is set in late 19th-century Toronto and which had an episode set in Newfoundland called “Republic of Murdoch.” That episode has series regular Jonny Harris, a Newfoundlander, returning to the island of his birth on a case. There is a scene in which Harris, in his role as Constable George Crabtree, launches into a rapid conversation with some fishermen. You would have to be from there to have understood any of it. The two shows enjoy a lot of cross pollination, with actors from one show often appearing on the other, but that might be in some part because Canada has its pool of actors in the way the U.S. and other countries do.
But I digress. Mostly I wanted to point out the richness of regional accents and idiom, to mourn how modern mass media are often consigning those cultural gems to the past, and how great it was to find a show that promoted those aspects of the language, from an area whose language is worth celebrating.
Watch the show if you can – you’ll like it. Den, tink upon wat I’ve said. You might become a little sad dat you’re a CFA. I know I did.
