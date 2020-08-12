The world’s response to a pandemic is this:
Take biology, politics, and the branch of statistics called epidemiology, toss them into a blender, and drain off the result, which is politicians pretending to be biologists, biologists pretending to be be statisticians, and statisticians pretending to be politicians. All the other possible combinations, too.
This has been the case in numerous countries, not just ours, and numerous countries, not just ours, have suffered as a result. Byproducts have included studies in support of any idea anyone could cook up, making it possible to provide “evidence” of the brilliance of any fevered guess.
The confusion has been exacerbated by the infestation of well-coiffed morons who call themselves the press corps and who are all too willing to fashion coverage that treats politicians as scientists and scientists as politicians. Distinctions are beyond their ken in this (and, when you get right down to it, in all other) reportage. Their business is political porn, apocalypse porn, and idiot porn. A Venn diagram of these would reveal much overlap.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist, is asked whether it is safe for kids to return to school in the looming autumn. That’s a policy question, not a medical one, and he cannot provide a useful answer. He’s a scientist, not someone bearing the responsibility of making political decisions.
He is looking at things through a very narrow tunnel. To the extent that he can credibly comment at all, it has to do with the incidence of the COVID-19 disease.
He can tell you something, though not everything, about the incidence of the SARS-CoV-2 infection. But there’s far more to it. Safety is more than protection from a particular pathogen.
In the months that our nation’s — indeed, our world’s — medical capacity has been devoted to the pandemic, people with other life-threatening diseases have gone without diagnosis and treatment. About 600,000 people in the U.S. die of cancer each year. The number would be much higher but for early detection and treatment. In the last six months there has been, effectively, no early detection and treatment. Heart disease kills even more people than cancer does, and those patients, too, have had to get by on their own.
Concentrating on COVID-19 to the exclusion of all else kills a lot of people who don’t have COVID-19.
Yes, if everyone is utterly isolated for several months, the incidence of COVID-19 will probably drop precipitously. People will also starve to death, unless they happen to have vast stores of food, water, and other necessities at their homes. The country’s economy will collapse. When the power goes out, no one will fix it. When the house catches fire, no one will come to save the dog trapped inside. By isolation logic, if your only consideration is to make sure that someone doesn’t die of COVID-19, a way to achieve that goal is to shoot him.
Dr. Fauci cannot answer the question because the question has no answer. There’s only a range of alternatives, none of which is perfect. And weighing it all and making difficult, wrenching decisions is well outside the purview of someone concentrating on a single infectious disease. Researchers and epidemiologists should inform those decisions but they cannot and should not make those decisions. We have other people who hold that job. We can argue whether they make the decisions we would make, but making decisions is their particular specialty. And now they have to earn their pay.
As mentioned above, if you have an idea about how we should handle COVID-19 you can probably find a study that supports your notion, no matter how wacky. This is especially true if you’re willing to dip into the murky world of statistical models – you know, the science that proved right up to election night 2016 that Hillary Clinton would be president.
For example, last week statistical modelers at Harvard and Yale released a new study that proves it’s safe to open our colleges and universities this fall.
All you have to do, the researchers said, is test every single student every two days. The every-other-day testing would, they said, “yield a modest number of containable infections and be cost-effective.” Also, there would need to be enforced social distancing and the other usual precautions.
Aha! I can hear you think. But we learned here in Ohio just last week that the tests are not necessarily accurate! The Governor had COVID-19, then a day later he didn’t! Worry not – the researchers say that even with bad tests most of the infections would be discovered over time.
That’s one approach. And perhaps there are schools where every student would show up to be tested once every two days. I can’t imagine it, but I’ll allow that such a thing is in the realm of possibility, as is the idea that a university administration somewhere will use that study to justify reopening. (And to point the finger of blame when it doesn’t go as planned.)
I wrote a piece 16 years ago about a hypothetical situation in which a president is told that an asteroid big enough to cause apocalyptic damage might strike the Earth in about a week. That’s all that was known – no idea where it might hit, no certainty even that it would hit the planet at all. The point of the article was that there was no right answer, no way to prepare, and that no matter what happened the president would be blamed for it forever.
(Star Trek fans are familiar with a similar construction, the Kobyash Maru test. Thing is, that’s fiction. Our getting hit at some point by a big space rock is a statistical certainty. Our getting hammered by a pandemic is a practical reality.)
We’re more than six months into all of this, and everything we thought we knew turned out to be wrong. But our chief function, this year (and recently, every year), is to point and screech, like rival bands of monkeys. In this dystopian flinging of poo, everyone can find something that supports their blaming the other side – it’s easier to fight each other than to battle a so-far invincible disease. Some countries have done relatively little, while others have imposed what amounts to martial law. In both cases the results were about the same, according to some studies, or drastically different according to others.
All we know for sure is that our 2020 vision isn’t very clear at all. It might help if we recognized that fact.
