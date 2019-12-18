So here we are, in the final week of the annual orgy of spending money we don’t have on things that aren’t needed and often aren’t wanted by the people who receive them.
We might think of it as thrift store restocking season, because that’s where a lot of our purchases will be in a few months.
All of it stems from our long-forgotten hope for peace on Earth and good will to men (“men” in this case meaning mankind, so unruffle your politically correct feathers). It’s a result of our getting swept up in a succession of marketing gimmicks, beginning with something called “black Friday,” which retailers would have us believe is an easy way to buy our way out of having actually to be nice to each other.
Some friends of mine, who tend to be kind to others no matter the season, have come up with what I think is a better way of celebrating Christmas. I asked them about their holidays.
“We have a simple rule,” one told me last week. “For every dollar we spend on Christmas presents, we donate a dollar to a local charity, usually the food bank or the Salvation Army. At least then, when we buy something we can live without, we’re helping people have things like food and clothing that they can’t live without.” That means the presents under the tree are less lavish than they might be otherwise, but they’d never be infinitely extravagant, anyway.
My friend’s sister and her family take it a step further.
“Big gifts are saved for birthdays,” she explained to me. “Christmas is about something else. We play Christmas music and make cookies and candy, but we don’t spend money on a tree or, God forbid, have one of those awful artificial trees. Instead of all that, we give the money to the poor – directly, when we can, and to charities. Remember, in the Bible ‘love’ and ‘charity’ mean the same thing.”
Her family, she says, doesn’t endure the frenzied build-up to Christmas, nor the post-holiday letdown that many of us experience. “One other thing. When we donate money, we do it anonymously wherever we can, to remind us that it’s not about us. We don’t do it so we can get credit for it.” How do they handle friends and relatives who are obviously expecting Christmas presents? “We send them notes telling them of the donation we made, usually to Mary’s Meals, in their name.”
This struck a resonant note with me. A few years ago I made photographs at an event honoring Father Donald Horak, who had recently returned to Athens after years elsewhere. When I said I didn’t want to be paid for it, I received a lovely message from him that ended “so I will simply donate $200 to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in your name as a small token of appreciation.” Through Father Don, a Saturday I would otherwise have spent doing not much ended up feeding a lot of people.
I asked my friend whose family eschews big Christmas-morning unwrapping festivals, what the kids think of it. “They love it. This is how we raised them, and they understand the importance of giving, as a personal act. And at some level they don’t take it as an obligation, because that would be paying, not giving. They know it’s their choice. They know, even the little one [who is 3 years old], that the gift is in the giving.”
I’ll be hearing sometime in the next couple of weeks from a retired couple I know, who are of limited means but who have made it their holiday practice to phone just about everyone they know in the week between Christmas and the new year. They check in with all of their friends. “This can be a lonely time for people,” I was told last year when I asked about their custom. “Especially older people, who can look back on years past, may have lost their husband or wife, the kids are gone, and for some people it is almost unbearable. Calling them sometimes brings them back to life, and all it took was the knowledge that someone cared.
“A little of your time can be a big gift.”
That reminded me of a man I knew long ago. George Eliadis would go to the hospital just about every night and would visit people who had no visitors. They might have been strangers at first, but they were soon friends. With bushy black eyebrows and moustache and a thick Greek accent, he brought cheer to people who often had little reason to be cheerful. I remember him stopping in to see my father, who was dying of cancer. They would argue politics – they agreed on nothing political, but it was still the era when that kind of disagreement didn’t require hatred.
His visits weren’t just at Christmas time, they were throughout the year. When my father died, there at the funeral was George Eliadis. His hobby, it seemed, was caring about other people. Later I’d learn that his generosity of spirit extended to the rest of his family.
There are always people in need of visitors, someone to talk with and someone who will just listen.
Each year I remember one Christmas Eve a bunch of years ago when I was alone in the newspaper office. I had no family in the vicinity, so I was the guy designated to be in the newsroom (in the same way that unmarried, childless soldiers are preferred for the most dangerous missions). No news having erupted, I was at my desk with the radio on. Paul Harvey had a story about a department store Santa in Seattle, whose store was near a school for deaf children. Harvey recounted how the fellow, sad that he could not communicate with the kids who could not hear, had this year gone to sign language classes and now the little deaf children could talk with Santa. That story nailed me, and had there been a burst of news (there wasn’t), people might have wondered why I was teary-eyed over the water main break or whatever.
It reminded me then, as my friends do now, that real Christmas presents aren’t financed by the billfold, they’re paid for by the heart, which thereby grows stronger.
And they can be given – should be given – all year round.
